Students are back in school and athletes are returning to the practice fields in preparation for the 2022 high school fall sports season.
That is except for girls golf teams. These teams are already in competition mode with the regular season opening Monday this week.
For local fans hoping to get an early look at the area teams, Greensburg hosts an invitational Saturday.
Batesville is already off to a hot start and will be one to watch in southeast Indiana and don’t be surprised if they don’t make a return trip to the state finals. This year, Coach Tom Meyer’s team has already won the Richmond Invitational with a team total 314 and the Union County Invitational with 334.
Senior Emma Weiler was the medalist at both tournaments, carding a 2-under 70 at Richmond and 2-under 68 at Union County. Josie Meyer and Addyson Weiler both have also shot in the 70s this season.
H.S. Football
It is only a couple weeks from the start of busy Friday nights on the gridiron around the state.
Next Friday and Saturday (Aug. 12 and 13), area football teams will take part in a final tune-up prior to the regular season kick-off on Aug. 19.
South Decatur is not in a conference since the MIFC stopped operation due to low number of players at some member schools. The MIFC will revisit the football topic in 2023, so we will wait and see if there is an interest in bringing it back.
The Cougars and head coach Rod Martin will host Union County at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 for the annual football scrimmage. The Patriots play in the Tri-Eastern Conference and went 4-5 overall last season.
North Decatur moved to the Mid-Eastern Conference last year when the MIFC made the decision to stop football operations. The Charges are joined by Eastern Hancock, Monroe Central, Shenandoah and Wes-Del in the MEC.
The MEC will host a football jamboree at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Monroe Central. This is a great time for local fans to get a look at the Chargers’ conference opponents first hand.
North Decatur opens the season on Aug. 19 at county-rival South Decatur.
EIAC teams will play in a jamboree on Aug. 12 as well.
Starting at 7 p.m. at East Central, Connersville will take on East Central in the first quarter. Connersville will then take on Rushville in the second quarter. Rushville faces Greensburg in the third quarter and the Pirates face East Central in the fourth quarter.
At 7 p.m. at Lawrenceburg, Batesville faces the host Tigers in the first quarter and Franklin County in the second quarter. South Dearborn and Franklin County will be featured in the third quarter. South Dearborn and Lawrenceburg will round out the night in the fourth quarter.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, the junior varsity teams will participate in the jamboree.
At Rushville, Connersville and Rushville open things in the first quarter. Connersville and East Central will be in the second quarter. Greensburg and East Central will face off in the third quarter. The Pirates and Lions will end the day with the fourth quarter.
At South Dearborn, Batesville and South Dearborn have the first quarter followed by Batesville and Lawrenceburg in the second quarter, Franklin County and Lawrenceburg in the third quarter and Franklin County and South Dearborn in the fourth quarter.
Opening night for EIAC teams (Aug. 19) looks like this: Batesville at Indian Creek, Greensburg at Shelbyville, Jennings County at South Dearborn, Lawrenceburg at East Central, Milan at Rushville, New Castle at Franklin County and Richmond at Connersville.
