Saturday is a big day for many of the high school fall sports teams. The first official day of competition is Saturday for boys tennis, boys and girls cross country, boys ang girls soccer and volleyball. Golf for the girls has already seen regular season action and football teams open up the regular season Aug. 19.
South Decatur’s cross country teams will hit the course at Moores Hill Invitational hosted by South Dearborn. Racing is set to start at 8:30 a.m.
The Lady Pirates soccer team is set to open the regular season at noon Saturday, hosting Knightstown.
The Lady Pirates and Lady Cougars volleyball teams opens Saturday at the Southwestern Invitational. Games will be played at Hanover College in Collier Arena.
Greensburg takes on New Washington at 10 a.m., South Decatur at 11 a.m., Carroll County at noon and Southwestern at 2 p.m.
Following the match with Greensburg, South faces New Washington at noon, Southwestern at 1 p.m. and Carroll County at 2 p.m.
All the teams will see action next week, with the first week of football kicking off Friday, Aug. 19.
MEC Jamboree
The MEC football jamboree will begin with Session 1 at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Shenandoah. Wes-Del and Shenandoah will have the first session action.
Session 2 (6:35 to 6:50 p.m.) will feature Wes-Del’s offense against North Decatur’s defense. From 6:52 to 7:07 p.m., North’s offense will face Wes-Del’s defense.
In Session 3 (7:10 to 7:25 p.m.), Eastern Hancock’s offense takes on North’s defense and from 7:27 to 7:42 p.m., North’s offense will go against Eastern Hancock’s defense.
Session 4 will feature Eastern Hancock and Monroe Central. Session 5 will feature the host Raiders and Monroe Central.
McIntosh update
There was some cool news recently coming out of Northwestern University’s men’s basketball program. Greensburg and Northwestern graduate Bryant McIntosh was named as assistant coach by head coach Chris Collins.
McIntosh moves to the court this season after serving as assistant director of basketball operations for three seasons. McIntosh finished his playing career at Northwestern as the sixth all-time leading scorer (1,683 points). He is one of only three Big Ten players to have more than 1,600 points and 700 assists in a career.
McIntosh helped the Pirates win back-to-back 3A state titles in 2013 and 2014.
According to Northwestern’s website, Coach Collins said, “It’s great to be able to add Bryant McIntosh as an assistant coach. Bryant has been an integral part of our staff the last few years and he is a rising star in coaching. We all know what Bryant means to Northwestern basketball as one of the all-time greats in our program, with his teams reaching a level of unprecedented success. His experience and knowledge will make him an amazing resource for our players in all areas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.