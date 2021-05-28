INDIANAPOLIS – It was quite the night for Batesville's boys track and field team.
Competing Thursday at the 3A Regional at Warren Central, the Bulldogs crowned an individual champion, advanced three athletes to state and broke a school record.
"What an incredibly fun night for the Batesville Bulldog track and field team," coach Lisa Gausman said.
The first running event of the night, the 4x800-meter relay, brought four personal best split times by all of the members: Benjamin Moster, Daren Smith, Ean Loichinger and JJ Kuisel. The team posted a personal best by over 11 seconds and broke the school record from 2010, coming through the finish line in 8 minutes, 12.47 seconds.
Despite this performance, competition was fierce and they finished in fifth place.
Gabe Gunter was the next individual to perform at a personal best level, where he leaped over the high jump bar at 6 feet, 5 inches (which is also the automatic qualifying height for state). Gunter placed second and advanced to state.
Benjamin Moster ran a personal best in the 1600 with a time of 4:30.37. Although he placed fourth, this will also advance him to state.
Shortly after that, JJ Kuisel stepped to the line without a doubt in his mind and won the 400 dash (49.51), earning the individual regional champion title and advancing to the state meet.
"Congratulations, boys!" Gausman said.
Also scoring and performing well for the Dogs were:
• Gabe Gunter in the pole vault, placing fifth with a PR of 12-6
• Deacon Hamilton in the 110 hurdles, placing sixth with a PR time (16.26)
• Eli Pierson placed eighth in the 200
• The 4x100 relay team of Willy Sherwood, Vonley Hund, Kurt Siefert and Eli Pierson ran a personal best time (44.62) and placed eighth
Overall, the Bulldogs placed sixth in the 24-plus team regional, getting beat by the champion Center Grove (142 points), Warren Central (96), Columbus North (63), Franklin Central (44), East Central (37) and the Bulldogs scoring 35.
Up next
Gunter, Moster and Kuisel will compete Friday, June 4 in the state competition, which will be held at Ben Davis High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.