On Friday, the North Decatur Athletic Department inducted the 2022 Class into the North Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame.
Combined, the three newest members earned 26 varsity letters, 14 all-conference selections, eight conference championships, four sectional championships and participated in 10 regionals, four semistates and one state finals.
The inductees for 2022 are Dr. Mike Wilcox, Kelsey (Ewing) Puckett and Evan Wallpe.
Here is a brief look at each athlete.
- Dr. Mike Wilcox, 1985 graduate, who was a 3-sport athlete that excelled in football where he was an all-conference player, conference champion, and sectional champion. Following graduation he attended and played football at Indiana University.
- Kelsey (Ewing) Puckett, a 2007 graduate, who also was a 3-sport athlete that excelled at distance running. During her high school career she was a 4-time semi state qualifier in cross country and a regional qualifier in track. She also was a member of a conference basketball champion team. Following graduation she attended Indiana University and has continued her distance running including running in the Boston Marathon.
- Evan Wallpe, a 2016 graduate who was a 3-sport athlete that earned 10 varsity letters while in high school. During his time at North Decatur he was all-state in football, a key member of both conference and sectional championship basketball teams, and a state qualifier in track. Following graduation he attended Ball State University and is currently studying at Logan University to earn his Doctor of Chiropractic degree.
