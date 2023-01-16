GREENSBURG - North Decatur honored its three newest members of North Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday.
Marcia (Miller) Kent, Doug Bohman and Garry Sauley were selected for this honor. The three inductees combined for 20 varsity letters, nine conference championships, five sectional championships and five regional appearances.
2023 North Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame inductees
Marcia (Miller) Kent
- Class of 1978
- 10 Varsity Letters Earned
- Volleyball:
- 2-time all-conference player
- 3-time team conference championships
- 2-time team sectional championships
- Track:
- Conference champion in high jump
- Regional qualifier in high jump
- Basketball:
- 4-year basketball starter
- 2-time all-conference player
- conference team championship
- Co-MVP 1982
- Season record holder for single game rebounds
- 4-year starter in both basketball, and volleyball
- Attended Marion College (now known as Indiana Wesleyan) from 1978-1982
- Marcia says the greatest lesson that she learned from athletics is that "It takes a team to be successful."
Doug Bohman
- Class of 1990
- 10 Varsity Letters Earned
- 1990 Male Athlete of the Year
- Football:
- 3 Varsity Letters
- 2 - Time All-Conference Player
- AP 1st Team All-State (1989)
- Indiana Football Coaches Association Region All-Star (1989)
- Basketball:
- 4 Varsity Letters
- 3rd All-Time leading scorer (1,177 pts)
- 3rd All-time leading rebounder
- 3-Time All-Conference player
- Sectional Team Championship (1988)
- All Sectional Team (1988, 1989 and 1990)
- All Regional Team (1988)
- Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association District III All Star (1990)
- Baseball:
- 3 Varsity Letters
- Doug says that athletics taught him that hard work, giving your best effort, and being dedicated to whatever you are doing will generate good things in your life. His most influential coaches were Coach Jim Shannon and Coach Gary Cook.
Garry Sauley
- Coach at North Decatur from 1984 - 2019
- Football:
- Conference champions (1998)
- Sectional champions (1998)
- 2-time MIFC Coach of the Year
- Baseball:
- 4-time conference champions (1987, 1994, 1997, 1998)
- Sectional champions (2011)
- 4-time MHC Coach of the Year
- 228 wins
- Also served as athletic director, assistant athletic director, and as a basketball coach for both the boys and girls programs.
- Garry says that athletics taught him that effort costs nothing other than your time. There is always somebody out there trying to outwork you. Don't give them the opportunity. His most influential coach was his high school football coach at Madison, Roger Gallatin.
