GREENSBURG – Three Greensburg Lady Pirates have been named to the All-EIAC softball team for the 2019 season.
Melina Wilkison, Rose Morrison and Bailey Springmeyer were all recognized for their work in the Lady Pirates 7-6 EIAC season.
East Central had five players on the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference All-EIAC softball team following their 14-0 season.
Connersville’s Jeri Ellis was named the 2019 EIAC Softball Most Valuable Player.
Trojans coach Steve Coffman was named the conference’s softball coach of the year.
The complete list of 2019 All-EIAC Softball players is below:
East Central:
Lindsay Henson, Carson Bennett, Jessica Kincer, Megan Kincer and Natalie Schnell
Connersville:
Allison Woytik, Paige Dunaway, Ashley Ruble and Jeri Ellis
South Dearborn:
Graci Cornett, Alexis Dittmer and Cameron Hoskins
Rushville:
Kara Chandler and Kendra Hamilton
Franklin County:
Camryn Brewer and Abby Orschell
Batesville:
Kylie Laker
Lawrenceburg:
Meghan Lawrence
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
