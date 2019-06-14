GREENSBURG – Three Greensburg Lady Pirates have been named to the All-EIAC softball team for the 2019 season.

Melina Wilkison, Rose Morrison and Bailey Springmeyer were all recognized for their work in the Lady Pirates 7-6 EIAC season.

East Central had five players on the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference All-EIAC softball team following their 14-0 season.

Connersville’s Jeri Ellis was named the 2019 EIAC Softball Most Valuable Player.

Trojans coach Steve Coffman was named the conference’s softball coach of the year.

The complete list of 2019 All-EIAC Softball players is below:

East Central:

Lindsay Henson, Carson Bennett, Jessica Kincer, Megan Kincer and Natalie Schnell

Connersville:

Allison Woytik, Paige Dunaway, Ashley Ruble and Jeri Ellis

South Dearborn:

Graci Cornett, Alexis Dittmer and Cameron Hoskins

Rushville:

Kara Chandler and Kendra Hamilton

Franklin County:

Camryn Brewer and Abby Orschell

Batesville:

Kylie Laker

Lawrenceburg:

Meghan Lawrence

Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com

