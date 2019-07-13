Three Rushville students qualify for Rodeo Nationals

DENVER -- Corrin Reboulet (Senior), Hanna Pickering (Senior) and Audrey Gettinger (Sophomore), students at Rushville Consolidated High School have earned a position on the Indiana/National High School rodeo team.
The team will be traveling with fellow teammates to Rock Spring, Wyo., July 14-20 to compete at the 71st annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the Light Rifle (Corrin Reboulet & Hanna Pickering), Trap (Corrin Reboulet & Audrey Gettinger) and Queen (Audrey Gettinger) competitions.
Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, 5 Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo.
In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.
To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined scores in the first two rounds – to advance to the Final Round. World champions will then be determined based on their three round combined scores.
Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcast of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com.
Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 14th and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 20.
To follow your local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.