LAWRENCEBURG – The Pirates traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Course to face EIAC foe Lawrenceburg in golf action. Both teams finished with a team-total 185, but the tie-breaker of fifth player score gave the win to the Tigers.
Greensburg’s Abe Tebbe was the meet medalist with a 42.
Colten Schroeder was a shot back with 43. Parker Phillips finished with 47 followed by Hunter Springmeyer 53, Jack McKinsey 55, Jonathan Flinn 55, Bryce Stringer 59 and Brant Acra 65.
“It was a tough night for us at Lawrenceburg. The combination of high winds and our unfamiliarity with the course really took its toll on us. Really, from top to bottom, we just couldn’t get much going,” Coach Bryce Mize said. “However, Abe and Colten really hung on to their rounds and salvaged some decent scores in those conditions.”
On Friday, the Pirates returned to the familiar grounds of the Greensburg Country Club to host another EIAC foe in Connersville.
With a team-total 160, Greensburg knocked off the Spartans (185) in the team competition.
Greensburg’s Schroeder carded a 39 to earn meet medalist honors.
Tebbe and Springmeyer both carded 40. Phillips was a shot back with 41 followed by Acra 47, Flinn 53, McKinsey 54, Stringer 55 and Brock Adams 59.
“It’s amazing what can change in one day. Being at home definitely helped, but I was extremely happy with the way the guys responded after a disappointing result the day before,” Coach Mize said. “We got an extremely balanced effort from our top four guys. They’re competitive, so they do a really nice job of pushing each other throughout a round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.