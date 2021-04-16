BATESVILLE – Close sets and tight matches were common during Thursday’s conference tennis match between Batesville and Franklin County.
The Wildcats came out on top 3-2 for the Eastern Indiana Conference victory.
The Bulldogs picked up wins at No. 2 and 3 singles. Sophomore Summer Ratcliffe posted a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-1 win over Elise Klei at No. 2, while senior Chloe Saler notched a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Kacie Williams.
The No. 1 singles match also went three sets to determine the final team score for the night. Senior Betsy Harmeyer battled before falling in a tiebreaker. Harmeyer won the first set 6-4, but lost the second 2-6. Franklin County senior Allie Routh won the third set 7-6 (7-1).
The No. 1 doubles team of Cayman Werner and Laney Walsman lost to Rae Ertel and Grace Roth 6-7 (6-8) and 1-6. Kayla Stone and Cara VanSickle were defeated 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Batesville (1-2, 1-2 EIAC) is slated to play at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hauser.
