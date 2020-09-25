LAWRENCEBURG - The Lady Tigers swept three matches from the Lady Lions on Thursday.
In the varsity contest, Lawrenceburg defeated Rushville 25-15, 25-6 and 25-10.
“We just didn't come to play tonight. I thought the JV and freshman teams started out strong and battled the first set, but couldn't come back from the loss and lost their way in the second set,” Coach Scanlan said.
For Rushville, Olivia Yager tallied five points, one ace, six assists and 15 digs. Abby Buckley had three kills and four assists. Josie Fields added two kills and one solo block. Emily Hadley tallied two kills and 17 serve receptions. Jama Barnes led the team with 23 serve receptions. Addison Ballanger had one kill and five digs. Kendra Hamilton finished with three kills.
Lawrenceburg won the junior varsity game 25-22 and 25-12.
For the Lady Lions, Josie Ballanger had seven points with six straight in the first set, one kill and eight digs. Kara Chandler finished with four points, two aces, four kills, seven assists and seven digs. Sophia Dora added five kills, four assists and 12 digs. Molly Zacher added 10 serve receptions and nine digs. Lily Brown had 10 serve receptions and 14 digs.
In the freshman contest, Lawrenceburg won 25-19 and 25-6.
For Rushville, Jocelyn Cain served six straight points and seven total including one ace to go with one kill. Josie Ballanger had three points, one kill, one assist and seven digs. Ericka Kuhn tallied four points, one ace, one kill, nine serve receptions and seven digs. Brittney Mahon had six digs.
