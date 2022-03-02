CONNERSVILLE - Rushville and Lawrenceburg opened the action at the Connersville Sectional on Tuesday. The Tigers used a 14-7 run in the fourth quarter to pull away to the 48-35 victory.
Rushville ends the season at 5-18. The Tigers improve to 18-7 and will face South Dearborn (14-7) in the sectional semifinal Friday.
A free throw by Lawrenceburg's Ashton Craig opened the scoring in the game. Rushville got on the board when Quentin Cain found a cutting Dylan Thompson for the easy bucket. After Lawrenceburg regained the lead on a bucket by Jackson Bobo, Cain hit a 3-pionter and Jack Laker scored in the paint to put the Lions up 7-3.
After three straight points from Lawrenceburg, Laker scored for the Lions to close the first quarter with Rushville leading 9-6.
Lawrenceburg scored the first seven points of the second quarter. Five straight from Bobo capped the run to put the Tigers up 13-9. Cain stopped the run with a drive to the bucket, but Lawrenceburg countered with a 3-pointer from Garrett Yoon, bucket by Craig off the Yoon assist and another Yoon 3-pointer.
Trailing 21-11, Rushville got a free throw from Cameron Jackman. Kameron Morton followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing. Thompson's bucket closed the half with the Lions trailing 21-17.
Lawrenceburg opened the second half with four straight points. After a Thompson bucket for Rushville, Bobo hit a free throw and Craig scored in the paint for a 28-19 Tigers' lead.
Later in the quarter, the lead grew to 12 points on a 3-pointer from Logan Ahaus and another bucket by Craig. Rushville fought back to cut the deficit to six. Jackman's 3-pointer ended the third quarter with the Lions trailing 34-28.
Lawrenceburg scored the first six points, capped by a Logan Rohrer bucket. Cain and Morton connected at the charity stripe for the Lions to cut the deficit to nine points. A Laker free throw got the Lions within eight, but that was as close as Rushville could get the rest of the way.
Rushville was led by Cain with 11 points. Laker and Thompson both had eight points. Morton and Jackman both scored four points.
Lawrenceburg was led by Craig with 16 points and Bobo with 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.