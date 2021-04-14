WESTPORT - South Decatur's softball team lost Tuesday to Triton Central 11-2.
It was 3-2 Triton going into the top of the fifth. The Tigers started finding the gaps and scored four in the fifth and five in the seventh.
South had eight hits and two errors, while Triton had 18 hits and 1 error.
Brook Somers recorded a triple. Ernyn Dyer and Loryn Pate each singled twice, with Pate delivering an RBI.
Also getting hits were Molly Eden (one RBI), Madison Mikulec and Zorry Sharp.
Pate went the distance in the circle.
The Cougars (1-3) will play Thursday at Edinburgh, then host the Mid-Hoosier Conference foe on Friday.
