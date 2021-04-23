RUSHVILLE - The Lions played host to EIAC foe Lawrenceburg on Thursday. The Tigers took advantage of nine unearned runs to post the 14-3 victory over the Lions.
Harley Fuller led the offense with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a run scored and a run batted in. Austin Howard tripled and scored a run. Adam Sizemore walked twice and stole a base. Jack Barnes added a single. Camren Munchel scored the other Rushville run and added a stolen base.
Barnes started and suffered the loss on the mound. He allowed five hits, but zero earned runs during the outing. He struck out two and walked two. Cooper Wicker tossed 2 1/3 innings of relief striking out three, while Bryce Crowder pitched the final 1 2/3 and struck out four.
Rushville travels to East Central to battle the Trojans at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
-Information provided.
