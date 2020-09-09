LAWRENCEBURG - The Lion soccer team traveled to Lawrecneburg for an EIAC match-up with the Tigers. Lawrenceburg used five first-half goals to set the tone for the 8-1 victory.
In the second half, the Tigers had an unfortunate own goal off a throw in from the Lions. The Lions were unable to get a spark going in the game.
“Lawrenceburg is a really tough opponent, and they showed it out there on the pitch. We can learn from playing a team like the Tigers. They moved the ball very quickly around us. This was the first game, as a team, we have played on turf. We have some other opponents that have turf fields, so hopefully we can learn how to better control the ball on these types of pitches,” Coach Justice said.
In the junior varsity game, the Tigers posted a 7-0 victory.
The rushville jv boys traveled to Lawrenceburg on Saturday coming away with a 0-7 loss.
“The loss was my fault,'' said Coach Foster. “I didn’t have them prepared well enough for the speed of the turf and their skill. The boys gave me everything I could ask of them. We have had lots of injuries, and some illnesses so having continuity of the line up has been difficult for the boys as lineup is always changing. But I am proud of all of them. Brody Miller had a very good game in various positions.”
Rushville 3, Centerville 1
In earlier action, the Lions defeated Centerville 3-1.
Carter Tague, center attacking midfielder, had a hat trick (three goals), and one of his goals was assisted by our defender Nicholas Nueman.
Rushville had a total of 17 shots with nine shots on target. Jonathan Starke had a good game at keeper with 11 saves.
