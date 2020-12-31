North Decatur hosted the Charger Classic on Wednesday with Centerville, Rising Sun and Yorktown joining the Chargers in the tournament.
North opened the varsity tournament with a 51-49 victory over Centerville.
North’s Lance Nobbe hit a bucket with just seconds to go to lift the Chargers to the victory. North trailed at the end of the first three quarters, but fought back to take the opening game victory.
Nobbe led the way for the Chargers with 16 points and two rebounds. Carson Parmer added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Andrew Tielking was the third Charger scoring in double figures with 10 points and three boards.
Xavier Adams tallied five points and four rebounds. Conner Linkmeyer had three points, three rebounds and one assist. Kaden Muckerheide finished with two points and four assists.
In the championship game, the Chargers faced Yorktown. The Tigers jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and went on to the 38-28 victory.
Nobbe led the Chargers with 13 points and four rebounds. Parmer had a nice all-around game with seven points, eight rebounds and two assists. Conner Messer chipped in with four points and three rebounds. Adams tallied two points and eight boards. Tielking scored two points.
JUNIOR VARSITY
North Decatur’s junior varsity team opened the tournament with a 34-20 victory over Centerville.
Aiden O’Dell led the Chargers with 11 points, six rebounds two assists and two steals. Caiden Gahimer added nine points, a team-high 10 rebounds and one assist. Cole Davis tallied four pints, four rebounds, two assists and four steals. Nate O’Dell had three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Ty Litmer added three points, two rebounds and one assist. Charlie Kramer had two points and four boards. Jack Koehne finished with two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.
In the championship game, North fell to Yorktown 51-23.
For the Chargers, Nate O’Dell had eight points, one rebound and one assist. Gahimer had five points and six boards. Ryan Hancock finished with five points, two rebounds and one assist. Cole Davis tallied three points, five rebounds and one assist. Aiden O’Dell added two points and two rebounds.
