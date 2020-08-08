Hello bowling fans! This is Jim Ephlin, at the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is.
Today’s column is a fun look at the top 10 reasons to join a bowling league. Many of the comments come from an article written by Jeff Goodger.
League bowling is one of the most popular recreational sports in the United States. If you are not a league bowler, chances are you know one, even if you don’t think you do. League bowling has given many hours of joy (and frustration) to people since the inception of the sport and continues to do so. Still not convinced? Here are the top 10 reasons to join a bowling league.
No. 10-STATUS: “Yeah I bowl.” You’ll be amazed how many people are impressed when they find out you bowl in a league.
No. 9-RELAXATION: Except from the nights which you’re bowling so poorly you find yourself doing anything but relaxing, the sport can give you a nice escape from the work day or work week. Show up, relax, throw a few frames and have fun.
No. 8-USBC MEMBERSHIP: You’ll be part of the United States Bowling Congress, which cost $21 a year. Membership qualifies you for average verification, provides discounts, make you tournament eligible and even helps the youth bowling association.
No. 7-TELEVISION: If bowling isn’t enough for you, we have televisions playing whatever you want to watch. You no longer miss the big game because it is your bowling night.
No. 6-SNACKBAR: Counteract the exercise with pizza or nachos or onion rings or even egg rolls or chicken wraps. This is a plus most sports don‘t offer…LOL.
No. 5-FITNESS: Can you get fit bowling? Common perception and stereotypes would suggest you can’t. And if bowling once a week is the only bit of exercise you get, then don’t expect a sculpted physique by the end of the season. Still, repeatedly hurling a heavy ball requires strength and endurance, and you burn a significant amount if calories.
No. 4-MONEY: Small time fun wagering is acceptable in most bowling leagues. When you pay league fees an amount goes toward end of the year cash prizes. Individual prizes are up for grabs as well. Other ways to win a pittance during league bowling involves card games and or strike pots.
No. 3-FUN: Bowling is fun. Weather league bowling or not, it’s fun to bowl. Joining a league keeps you accountable to yourself. You are going to bowl once a week.
No. 2-CAMARADERIE: Typically, you’ll find the word “camaraderie” thrown around in team sports. Bowling leagues, especially with your friends (or strangers who will become your friends), are a great ways to spend a few hours per week.
No. 1-CHARACTERS: You won’t believe it until you see it. Even then, you might not believe it. League bowling brings out some of the most colorful, interesting, baffling personalities in the world. And no two of them deliver the bowling ball in the same way.
I hope we got you thinking about league bowling. For any questions or information on joining a league, just call Rushville Bowl.
