Greensburg’s girls picked up two more wins over the weekend to remain unbeaten.
Keeping a perfect record intact over the next few games will be a much more difficult task.
The Pirates are 6-0 and entered this week No. 9 in 3A. Their next four games will be against 4A teams, including two that are ranked.
“Three of the next four games will be against three of the best teams we’ll face this season,” Pirates coach Jason Simpson said.
The first test comes Tuesday at Jennings County. The Panthers are 5-2, with their only blemishes coming in single-digit losses to ranked 4A teams.
Greensburg could also play No. 9 Noblesville in the final of next week’s home tournament, before playing at No. 5 East Central in what will likely be for the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference championship.
“We’ve got to be locked in and ready,” Simpson said.
Greensburg 56, Batesville 41
The Pirates were not locked in and ready to play in the first half of Friday’s EIAC contest.
“We came out in the first half and went through the motions,” Simpson said. “We weren’t locked in to what we needed to do on either end to be honest with you.”
Batesville’s zone defense lulled Greensburg into a stagnant offense. Taylor Cooney shot the ball well from the perimeter, allowing the Pirates to be down only three at the half.
The second half was a complete turnaround for the Pirates.
“We played how we’re capable of playing,” Simpson said.
Greensburg poured it on and opened up a nearly 20-point advantage to improve to 4-0 in conference play.
Cooney and Melina Wilkison shared team-high scoring honors with 18 apiece. Cooney excelled all around, finishing with 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals, plus multiple deflections and blocks.
Wilkison also had four steals and grabbed four rebounds.
Anna West tallied 11 points and eight boards.
Carlee Adams had six points and six rebounds, while Janae Comer scored two.
Greensburg 51, South Ripley 46
The defensive intensity Simpson always asks from the Pirates came in pockets Saturday.
Every time the Pirates appeared on the brink of opening up a comfortable double-digit lead, they missed a box out leading to an offensive putback, or someone missed a defensive rotation.
A factor could’ve been playing the night before and then playing the Raiders the next afternoon. With only six players getting the majority of the minutes, Simpson said the Pirates’ inability to extend the lead wasn’t from a lack of effort.
“I do think it got into our legs a little bit,” he said. “I could see us getting tired toward the end of the game.”
Just like Batesville, South Ripley (6-2) played a zone against the Pirates. They responded by shooting 53 percent from the field.
“We came out and executed pretty well,” Simpson said.
Wilkison led the way with 22 points. She shot over 50 percent for the first time this season and was her usual aggressive self, Simpson said.
Cooney posted another solid all-around game with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists.
West notched a double-double of 10 points and 13 boards.
Jenna Foster and Comer chipped in three points apiece.
Up next
Greensburg beat Jennings County last year but lost in North Vernon two years ago.
It’s the start of a stretch that should be a measuring stick for the Pirates.
“These next three or four games the next few weeks are going to go a long way telling us where we are, how far we have to go to get where we want to be, and will tell us a lot about who are,” Simpson said.
