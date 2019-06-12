The Curve 12U lost the lead late in a 7-6 defeat to Midwest Astros Brown last Friday night. The game was tied at six with Midwest Astros batting in the top of the sixth when an error scored one run for The Astros.
Despite the loss, The Curve did collect six hits in the high-scoring affair. Midwest Astros Brown had eight hits on the way to victory.
Jacob Stenger started the game for The Curve 12U. He lasted two innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero.
Brayden Hancock and Bryson Kelso entered the game in relief, throwing two innings and two innings respectively.
Jacob Stenger went 2-3 at the plate to lead The Curve 12U in hits. Stenger also led The Curve with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases.
It came down to the last play, but The Curve 12U was on the wrong end of a 5-4 defeat to Indy Rawlings Tigers Orange on Saturday morning. The Tigers trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when a single scored two runs.
The Curve 12U lost despite out-hitting Indy Rawlings Tigers Orange eight to five.
Indy Rawlings Tigers Orange got on the board in the first inning scoring one run.
In the top of the fifth inning, The Curve 12U tied things up at three when Cy Miller singled on a 1-1 count, coring one run.
Jacob Stenger was on the pitcher’s mound for The Curve 12U. He surrendered one run on one hit over two innings, striking out two and walking zero.
Dylan Thomas and Peyton Cordray entered the game in relief, throwing two innings and one and one-third innings respectively.
The Curve 12U totaled eight hits in the game. Jacob Stenger and Brayden Hancock each managed two hits to lead The Curve. The Curve stole four bases during the game as two players stole more than one.
The Curve 12U stayed in it until the end, but Demand Command DC 12U pulled away late in an 8-4 victory on Saturday night. The game was tied at two with Demand Command 12U batting in the top of the fourth when a single scored one run.
In the top of the third inning, Demand Command DC 12U tied things up at two. They pulled away for good with one run in the fourth inning. Demand Command scored five runs in the fifth inning.
Brayden Hancock took the loss for The Curve 12U. He allowed six hits and three runs over four innings, striking out one.
Dylan Thomas went 2-2 at the plate to lead The Curve 12U in hits. The Curve stole seven bases during the game as three players stole more than one.
The Curve 12U would like to thank the following sponsors: B & C Tool Rental, Buy Right Auto, Gecom, Jody Gray with Farm Bureau Insurance, Mancinos Pizza and Grinders, Melanie Hartwell with Lincoln Realty, The Napoleon State Bank, Suzanne Miller with Main Attraction hair salon, The Wagner Coy Team, and Water-Tek.
The Curve 12U will play in the K G Fathers’ Day Classic in Greensburg June 15-16.
Information provided by: Suzanne Miller
