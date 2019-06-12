Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Showers in the morning becoming widely scattered in the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 63F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.