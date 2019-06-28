The Curve 12U lost the lead late in a 17-2 defeat to Mad Dog 12U Red on Friday June 21. The Curve 12U struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Mad Dog 12U Red, giving up 17 runs.
The Curve knotted the game up at two in the bottom of the first inning. Dylan Thomas singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs. Mad Dog 12U Red pulled away for good with ten runs in the second inning.
Dylan Thomas took the loss for The Curve 12U. He went two innings, allowing 12 runs on 11 hits, striking out two and walking one. Dylan led The Cure with one hit in one at bat.
The Curve 12U stayed in it until the end, but Indiana Twins 12U pulled away late in a 14-9 victory on Friday evening.
The game was tied at nine with the Twins batting in the top of the fourth when they hit a solo homer.
Cy Miller drove in five runs in the loss. Miller drove in runs on a grand slam in the second and a walk in the third.
Indiana Twins fired up the offense in the first inning hitting a two run homer. The Curve 12U evened things up at nine in the bottom of the third inning. Cy Miller drew a walk, scoring one run.
The Curve notched seven runs in the second inning.
Jacoby Miller, Lance Coy, Brayden Hancock, and Cy Miller all drove in runs in the frame. Jacob Stenger took the loss for The Curve. He allowed five hits and five runs over one and one-third innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Brayden Hancock started the game for The Cure. He went two innings, allowing six runs on six hits and walking one.
The Curve 12U socked one home run on the day. Cy Miller had a grand slam in the second inning.
On Saturday, June 22, The Curve 12U fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 15-7 loss to Indiana Spikes (American) 12U on Saturday. Indiana Spikes scored early on two doubles, a passed ball, a single, and a triple in the first inning.
Despite the loss, The Curve 12U did collect nine hits in the high-scoring affair.
Unfortunately, Indiana Spikes (American) 12U had 14 hits on the way to victory.
After The Curve scored two runs in the top of the fourth, Indiana Spikes answered with two of their own. The Curve scored when Dylan Thomas grounded out, scoring one run and Bryson Kelso singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Jacob Stenger took the loss for The Curve 12U. He allowed eight hits and nine runs over two innings, striking out two.
The Curve collected nine hits. Bryson Kelso and Jacob Stenger each collected multiple hits for The Curve, Bryson went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead The Curve in hits.
Bryson also led The Curve with three stolen bases. The Curve had nine stolen bases.
The weekend prior to this past weekend, the Curve played in another rain shortened week.
Indiana Throwbacks and The Curve 12U played to a 7-7 tie on Saturday. The Curve 12U tied the game on a triple in the fifth inning.
Indiana Throwbacks captured the lead in the first inning.
An error scored one run for Indiana Throwbacks. The Curve 12U evened things up at seven in the top of the fifth inning. Jacob Stenger drove in two when he tripled.
The Curve 12U had seven hits in the game. Cy Miller, Brayden Hancock, and Peyton Cordray each managed two hits to lead The Curve 12U.
The Curve stole eight bases during the game. Brayden Hancock led the way with two.
The Curve 12U had a tough time generating runs in the second game on Saturday, dropping their game with Indiana Longhorns-Bowmer 12U 14-5.
Indiana Longhorns-Bowmer 12U scored six runs in the second inning.
Chase Tekulve took the loss for The Curve 12U. He surrendered ten runs on four hits over two innings, striking out one.
Peyton Cordray, Dylan Thomas, Jacob Stenger, and Cy Miller all had one hit to lead The Curve.
Story provided by Suzanne Miller
