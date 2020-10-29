RUSHVILLE – Hello everybody! Jim Ephlin, from the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is. Since my last column we have ran the three association tournaments that got cancelled last season.
The King of the Hill and Queen of the Hill involve the top 16 best men and women bowlers in scratch competition. The Shootout is a handicap tournament open to everybody else that bowls with us.
The King of the Hill has competitors roll 2 games with the top 8 scores surviving and making the cut. The top 8 in order this year were Justin Howard, Don Morrison, Blair Webster, Todd Howard, Shannon Huskins, JT Ephlin, Ken Howard and Kyle Bowles.
The 8 bowlers are put in two separate groups of 4 and roll a game with the low score dropping out. The semifinals of group one had Shannon Huskins defeating Blair Webster 236-201. In the semifinals of group 2, JT Ephlin defeated Todd Howard 211-210.
The final match is a 12 frame match with one frame being bowled on each of the 12 lanes. It’s a concept we call Going Across the House. In a close match, Shannon was the winner over JT 181- 170.
The Queen of the Hill follows the same format. This year’s finalists were Cindy Smith, Amanda Nigh, Diana Morrison, Jessica Vaughn, Sally Smith, Crystal Jacobs and Ty Hodges.
Semifinals #1 had Diana Morrison defeating Sally Smith 182-181. In the other semifinal, it was Amanda Nigh taking down Jessica Vaughn in a high scoring match 246-219.
They too did an Across the House to determine the champion. The championship game saw Amanda Nigh come out top with 181 to runner up Diana Morrison 138.
The Shootout was held Oct. 18 with 20 players vying for the title. In this tournament, bowlers rolled 2 games with handicap to get seeded on a 16 person bracket. Once on the bracket, matches are conducted with the winner advancing and the loser going home. Winning their first match and moving to the quarterfinals were Donna Adams, Andrew Wainwright, Travis Null, Sarah Leising, Doug Tompkins, Ange Turner, Patrick Kuhn and Butch Robinson.
In semifinals one, we had mother vs. daughter with Sarah Leising defeating mom Donna 234-210. In the other semifinal Doug Tompkims defeated Butch Robinson 217-216.
The finals were proof that anyone can have success as Doug is a 200 average bowler and Sarah has a 119 average. Doug did prevail with a 235-196 win.
To everyone wondering, we have a tentative start date of Nov. 21 for Youth Bowling Leagues. More info in next column, see you then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.