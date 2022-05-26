The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches, IATCCC, recently announced its list of Academic All-State student-athletes.

South Decatur had three students named to Academic All-State First Team in senior Ian Frensemeier and juniors Elizabeth Flessner and Bridget Nobbe. Five South students were given Honorable Mention: seniors Josh Edwards, Trevor Newby, and Alli Nobbe, and juniors Jack Hamilton and Chase Kalli.

In order to be recognized for IATCCC Academic All-State, students must be on their school's Sectional competition roster, have a minimum GPA of 3.5, and a minimum SAT score of 1200, or a minimum ACT of 26. Seven of South's eight nominees had GPAs of 4.0 or better.

Other area student-athletes honored:

Girls Academic All-State First Team

Lily Meyer, Batesville

Emily Mangels, Greensburg

Girls Honorable Mention

Madelyn Pohlman, Batesville

Christina Fogg, Greensburg

Samantha Smith, Greensburg

Lily Krodel, Rushville

Boys Academic All-State First Team

Kyler Daulton, Batesville

Benjamin Moster, Batesville

Matthew Stewart, Greensburg

Ashton Reece, Rushville

Jonathon Starke, Rushville

Boys Honorable Mention

Ean Loichinger, Batesville

Jonathan Ralston, Greensburg

-Information provided.

