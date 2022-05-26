The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches, IATCCC, recently announced its list of Academic All-State student-athletes.
South Decatur had three students named to Academic All-State First Team in senior Ian Frensemeier and juniors Elizabeth Flessner and Bridget Nobbe. Five South students were given Honorable Mention: seniors Josh Edwards, Trevor Newby, and Alli Nobbe, and juniors Jack Hamilton and Chase Kalli.
In order to be recognized for IATCCC Academic All-State, students must be on their school's Sectional competition roster, have a minimum GPA of 3.5, and a minimum SAT score of 1200, or a minimum ACT of 26. Seven of South's eight nominees had GPAs of 4.0 or better.
Other area student-athletes honored:
Girls Academic All-State First Team
Lily Meyer, Batesville
Emily Mangels, Greensburg
Girls Honorable Mention
Madelyn Pohlman, Batesville
Christina Fogg, Greensburg
Samantha Smith, Greensburg
Lily Krodel, Rushville
Boys Academic All-State First Team
Kyler Daulton, Batesville
Benjamin Moster, Batesville
Matthew Stewart, Greensburg
Ashton Reece, Rushville
Jonathon Starke, Rushville
Boys Honorable Mention
Ean Loichinger, Batesville
Jonathan Ralston, Greensburg
-Information provided.
