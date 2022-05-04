GREENSBURG - Greensburg, North Decatur and South Decatur met at GCHS for the annual Decatur County Track Meet Tuesday.
For the boys, the Pirates took first place with 79 points. South finished second with 52 and North was third with 25.
The Lady Pirates scored 88 points to win the title for the girls. South was second with 47 and North was third with 21.
There were five new event records set on the night.
Greensburg's 4x100 relay team of Bradyen Forkert, Matthew Stewart, Ethan Meadows and Kaden Acton took first in a new meet record time of :45.0.
Greensburg's Elizabeth Mitchell set new meet records in winning the 100 hurdles in :15.1 and the 200 in :26.6.
Greensburg's Emarie Jackson set new meet records in winning the shot put with a distance of 43-6.5 and the discus with a distance of 127-0.
Another special event took place on the track as a unified meet was held in cooperation with Champions Together.
Champions Together is a collaborative partnership between the Indiana High School Athletic Association and Special Olympics Indiana.
BOYS COUNTY RESULTS
- 110 hurdles: 1. SD Shook :16.2, 2. ND Loehmer :16.5, 3. SD Johannigman :19.5, 4. G Howell :20.2
- 300 hurdles: 1. ND Laymer :45.5, 2. G Clifford :47.0, 3. SD Martin :47.1, 4. G Howell :51.7
- High jump: 1. ND Loehmer 6-0, 2. ND Morris 5-10, 3. G Moore 5-8, 4. SD Shook 5-8
- 100: 1. G Stewart :11.0, 2. SD Arreolla :11.4, 3. SD Ballard :11.5, 4. G Acton :11.6
- 800: 1. G Schwartz 2:16, 2. G Ralston 2:18.7, 3. SD Kelli 2:25.8, 4. SD Schwering 2:26.1
- Long jump: 1. G Forkert 20-6.25, 2. ND Linkmeyer 19-5.25, 3. SD Shook 19-3, 4. G Acton 17-4
- 1600: 1. G Ralston 5:12.8, 2. SD Newby 5:16.7, 3. G Gorman 5:19.8, 4. SD Shouse 5:20.3
- 200: 1. SD Shook :23.7, 2. G Meadows :23.9, 3. SD Mallard :24.2, 4. ND Morris :25.2
- Shot put: 1. G Scheumann 47-1, 2. G Biddinger 46-8, 3. SD Frensemeier 43-8.5, 4. ND Kramer 39-1
- 400: 1. SD Shook :54.1, 2. G Yake :54.2, 3. ND Geis :57.4, 4. SD Hamilton :57.7
- 3200: 1. G Hawkins 11:20.3, 2. G Gorman 11:20.4, 3. SD Newby 11:23.5, 4. SD Shouse 11:56.5
- Discus: 1. G Biddinger 120-9, 2. G Moore 118-4.5, 3. ND Gahimer 115-8.5, 4. SD Frensemeier 112-0.5
- 4x800: 1. Greensburg 9:41.6, 2. South 9:56.7
- 4x100: 1. Greensburg :45.0, 2. South :46.2
- 4x400: 1. Greensburg 3:40.2, 2. South 3:55.5
GIRLS COUNTY RESULTS
- 100 hurdles: 1. G Mitchell :15.1, 2. SD Best :17.2, 3. SD Arreola :17.6, 4. ND Cathey :20.9
- 300 hurdles: 1. SD Nobbe :51.6, 2. G Haycock :56.3, 3. G Evans :56.0, 4. SD Hibberd :58.8
- High jump: 1. SD Hibberd 4-8, 2. SD Danforth 4-6, 3. G Fogg 4-4, 4. ND Osting 4-2
- 100: 1. ND Barker :13.0, 2. ND Allen :13.2, 3. G Fogg :13.5, 4. SD Sundal :13.6
- 800: 1. G Gauck 2:46.1, 2. G Mangels 2:51.2, 3. ND Walton 2:52.27, 4. SD Schwering 3:01.6
- Long jump: 1. G Smith 14-10, 2. SD Danforth 14-8.25, 3. G Wilmer 14-5.75, 4. SD Meer 13-11.25
- 1600: 1. G Mangels 6:06.8, 2. G Gauck 6:11.6, 3. ND Walton 6:26.7, 4. SD Nobbe 6:56.2
- 200: 1. G Mitchell :26.6, 2. ND Barker :28.3, 3. G Smith :28.4, 4. SD Danforth :29.0
- Shot put: 1. G Jackson 43-6.5, 2. G Grimes 34-7.5, 3. ND Kunz 29-5.5, 4. ND Wade 27-9.5
- 400: 1. G Smith 1:06.1, 2. SD Sundal 1:07.8, 3. G Nobbe 1:09.4, 4. SD Nobbe 1:10.8
- 3200: 1. G Gramman 15:01.3, 2. G Kramer 15:14.2, 3. SD Fletcher 16:30.3, 4. SD Schoettmer 17:58.4
- Discus: 1. G Jackson 127-0, 2. G Grimes 108-3.5, 3. SD Nobbe 87-7.5, 4. ND Kunz 78-8
- 4x800: 1. Greensburg 11:39.7, 2. SD 13:02.3
- 4x100: 1. South :56.7, 2. Greensburg :56.7
- 4x400: 1. Greensburg 4:38.4, 2. South 4:47.1
"For many of our athletes, this was the last competitive meet of the season, so to see so many PRs set in one meet is pretty impressive. We also have a few athletes stepping out of their usual events to help garner points for the team, and that's a big morale boost for these kids," South Coach Sariina Kalli said.
South personal bests:
- Hanna Gridley in 100 hurdles, 200 and long jump
- Brayley Sundal and Bridget Nobbe in the 400
- Bernice Tooley in the 800
- Madisyn Danforth in the 200 and high jump
- Clair Schoettmer in the 3200
- Alli Nobbe in the discus
- McKinley Shook in the 110 hurdles and 200
- Owen Arreola, Corbin Johnson, and Jack Hamilton in the 100
- Kelby Shook in the 400 and long jump
- Tyler Johnson in the 300 hurdles
- Isaac Schwering and Michael Steir in the 800
- Trevor Newby in the 3200
- Ryken Winchester and Corbin Mitchell in the shot put
