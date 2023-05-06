EDINBURGH - North Decatur brought home the team title from Edinburgh's tri-meet. The Lady Chargers tallied 68 points for top honors. Waldron was second with 41 and Edinburgh finished with 20.
North's Ava Luckoski had a personal record again in the 100. She is now only .2 seconds away from breaking the school record. She placed first with a time of :12.65. She also took first in the 200 with a time of :27.8.
Madi Allen placed first in high jump with a mark of 4-8, first in long jump with a distance of 14-4, and first in the 300 hurdles with a time of :53.81 (PR).
Ella Kunz won the shot put with a throw of 29-4.5, and took second in discus at 77-6. Skyla Wade placed first in discus with a throw of 89-0, and second in shot put with a throw of 27-2.
Ava Lecher placed second in the 100 hurdles with a time of :18.68 (PR) and second in the 800 with a time of 2:57 (PR).
Philomenia Neise finished fourth in discus with a distance of 66-2 (PR). Bre McBride placed third in the 100 with a time of :15.0.
Lauren Miller won the 1600 in 7:40 and won the 3200 in 17:54.
In the relays, North's 4x100 team of Allen, Bre McBride, Zoey Hersley and Luckoski posted a winning time of :55.59 (PR).
North's 4x400 relay team of Luckoski, Hersley, Lecher and AnnMarie Roark took second in 5:05.
The 4x800 relay team of Lecher, Julia Oses, Cece Barber and Miller won in 14:39.
Batesville
BATESVILLE - Batesville hosted the Ripley County track meet and celebrated 10 seniors and two exchange students.
Batesville had 13 different individuals named to the All County team for claiming first place in various events. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs were crowned the County Champions scoring 134 points to South Ripley's 70. Milan was third with 18 and Jac-Cen-Del had 10.
On the boys side, Milan came away with the championship trophy beating Batesville by 15 points, 102-87. South Ripley was third with 32 points and JCD had 17.
Senior Ava Hanson finished the night with four championship medals: High Jump (4-10), 400 (1:02.23), and the anchor on both the 4x800 relay (10:40.55) and 4x400 relay (4:31.02).
Other multiple winners
- Madelyn Pohlman-long jump (14-10.25) and 4x100 relay (53.70)
- Veronica King-shot put (31-11) and discus (99-4)
- Ella Moster-300 hurdles (50.78) and 4x100 relay
- Katie Lipps-200 (27.42) and 4x100 relay
- Megan Allgeier-1600 (5:43.14) and 4x400 relay
- Kaylie Raver-800 (2:35.15) and 4x800 relay
- Kamryn Dozier-4x100 relay and 4x400 relay
- Jake Chapman-3200 (10:13.81) and 4x800 relay (9:01.98)
Second place
- Sarah Bedel-discus
- Ryan Oesterling-shot put
- Isabel Raab-pole vault
- Emma Weiler-3200
- Addison Luers-400
- Megan Allgeier-800
- Madelyn Pohlman-100 and 200
- Ayden Eckstein-high jump
- Trenton Jordan-pole vault
- Blake Hornberger-400
- Emi Lopez-300 hurdles
- Boys 4x400 relay-Deev Ranka, Mathias Davalos, Cannon Clark and Blake Hornberger
- Boys 4x100 dash-Will Westerfeld, Azmi Destriantoro, Mathias Davalos and Noah Davis
Third place
- Cora Deputy-high jump and 300 hurdles
- Cole Rudolf-110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
- Cannon Clark-1600 and 800
- Ella Moster-100 hurdles
- Sophie Myers-1600
- Lizzy Nobbe-100
- Ayden Eckstein-long jump
- Conner Ertel-discus
- Noah Davis-100
- Deev Ranka-400
- Blake Hornberger-200
Four place
- Alba Garcia Villena-100 hurdles
- Mathias Davalos-long jump
- Hudson Kohlman-high jump
- Carson Meyer-shot put
- Isaac Trossman-1600
- Noah Davis-200
- Dylan Comer-100
