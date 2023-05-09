EDINBURGH – North Decatur’s track teams swept the tri-meet with Waldron and Edinburgh. For the boys, North finished with 66 followed by Waldron 40 and Edinburgh 38.
Taking first place for the Chargers included Ellis Loehmer in both the high jump (5-10) and in the 110 hurdles (:17:02); Kaden Muckerheide in the 100 (:11.49) and in long jump (19-9); Jacob Nobbe in the 300 hurdles (:55.17); the relay team of Ryan Hancock, Logan O’Dell, Noah Weisenbach, and Kaleb Phelps (9:47); and the 100 relay team of Corbin Thackery, Marshall Snell, Mason Morris and Muckerheide (:46.27).
Finishing second for the Chargers were Caiden Gahimer in both shot put (43-2.5) and discus (115-11); Thackery in the 100 (:11.56 – PR); Morris in the 400 (:58.01); Hancock in the 1600 (5:54); and Muckerheide in the 200 (:24.01).
Third place finishes for the Chargers included Brayden Smith in the 1600 (6:07); Snell in the 400 (:59.23); and Adam Wade in the 3200 (12:41).
Taking home fourth for the Chargers were Mason Dimett in shot put (35-4);Noah Weisenbach in the 800 (2:35); and Eli Weisenbach in the 3200 (12:47.
The Lady Chargers tallied 68 points for top honors. Waldron was second with 41 and Edinburgh finished with 20.
North’s Ava Luckoski had a personal record again in the 100. She is now only .2 seconds away from breaking the school record. She placed first with a time of :12.65. She also took first in the 200 with a time of :27.8.
Madi Allen placed first in high jump with a mark of 4-8, first in long jump with a distance of 14-4, and first in the 300 hurdles with a time of :53.81 (PR).
Ella Kunz won the shot put with a throw of 29-4.5, and took second in discus at 77-6. Skyla Wade placed first in discus with a throw of 89-0, and second in shot put with a throw of 27-2.
Ava Lecher placed second in the 100 hurdles with a time of :18.68 (PR) and second in the 800 with a time of 2:57 (PR).
Philomenia Neise finished fourth in discus with a distance of 66-2 (PR). Bre McBride placed third in the 100 with a time of :15.0.
Lauren Miller won the 1600 in 7:40 and won the 3200 in 17:54.
In the relays, North’s 4x100 team of Allen, Bre McBride, Zoey Hersley and Luckoski posted a winning time of :55.59 (PR).
North’s 4x400 relay team of Luckoski, Hersley, Lecher and AnnMarie Roark took second in 5:05.
The 4x800 relay team of Lecher, Julia Oses, Cece Barber and Miller won in 14:39.
Rushville
GREENFIELD – The RCHS boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Greenfield Cougar Chase.
Greenfield-Central won the team title for the boys with 157 points. Greenwood was second with 118 followed by Franklin 101.5, Roncalli 83, Connersville 67.5, Jennings County 67, Shelbyville 50 and Rushville 12.
For the girls, Franklin won the team title with 186.5 followed by Greenwood 121, Roncalli 119, Connersville 70, Greenfield-Central 60, Jennings County 52, Rushville 41.5 and Shelbyville 9.
“We had some very good performances across both teams,” Coach Amy Tush said.
Jenna Lawler broke her own school record again for the second time this week in the shot put with a distance of 38-4, placing her second in the competition.
Cyndi Tush cleared 10-6 in the pole vault, placing her fourth overall as Gabby Pavey set a personal record and placed sixth.
The long sprinters were the highlight on the track as the 400 meter tandem of Carly Senour and Bell Westphal were tops in their heat placing them fourth and 10th overall. Then they joined forces with Leonie Boyer and Trisha Morgan and placed fifth in the elite competition with a PR race of 4:31.35 which ranks them currently first in sectional. Morgan also set a couple of personal bests in both her hurdle races.
On the boys side, Brian Simmermon placed sixth in the shot put at 42-4 and put him fourth in the sectional rankings.
Jacob Schwendeman came away with an eighth place in the 110 hurdles and Elijah Biggs ran an impressive heat in the 800 to a PR of 2:09 placing him ninth overall.
The athlete of the meet for the Lions has to be junior Chase Woolf with an impressive sixth place showing in the 200 and 100 dash, eighth place best, ranking him currently No. 1 in sectionals at 200 meters.
