GREENSBURG – When Rodney King got his track and field officiating license in 1968, it was simply a way to earn some spending money while he was in college. Officiating was an easy way to earn additional income when King started teaching and had loans he needed to pay off.
After 53 years as a track official, it long ago transitioned from being about the money to being a heartfelt passion.
“Today, it’s not about money, it’s about kids. It’s about the kids,” King, 71, said. “There’s no better feeling being out there and seeing the kids enjoy what they’re doing; to see them compete; to see them applaud somebody else’s efforts; to do the fist bump; to see them do their personal best; to see their coaches get excited and give them accolades on what they’re doing.”
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches selected King as its Official of the Year. He was recognized Feb. 6 during a virtual awards ceremony (with the hope of holding an in-person banquet later this year).
King received an email Feb. 1 notifying him he’d been selected for the award. “Shocked” and “exuberance” were two words he used to describe the moment.
“It just knocked me off of my feet,” King said.
The award is especially meaningful to him because it was selected by coaches, the people whom he works with alongside the athletes.
Steve Cotherman has worked with King for over four decades, from when he coached track at East Central from 1979-2016, and alongside him as an official since 2017.
Cotherman introduced King during the IATCCC virtual banquet, and said he’s very deserving of the award for several reasons.
“I have a lot of respect for Rodney. One thing he does is puts the kids first. Sometimes it’s not about the rule as it is making sure something is fair to the individual. That says a lot for an official right there,” Cotherman said.
“He’s fulfilled a lot different positions, been to a lot different meets, has been very dedicated, puts the kids first and is very knowledgeable about the sport. He always gives me a little advice and I’ve learned a lot from him.”
Rick Sluder, IATCCC president, said the organization honors an official each year who has demonstrated professionalism, contributed to the sport as an official and has been committed to providing an environment for student-athletes to enjoy sports.
“We are very proud to recognize Dr. Rodney King this year,” Sluder said. “Through almost 53 years of service to this sport, Dr. King has demonstrated all of the characteristics that make for the perfect official. Coaches speak highly of his knowledge of the sports and athletes love his passion and support. There are not many that have served track and field like Dr. King and the IATCCC is very proud to honor him as our Official of the Year.”
Path to officiating
King is a Greensburg native. He’s a retired teacher/administrator, working at Whiteland and Indian Creek, with his final stop at Greensburg Junior High School where he served as principal until 2010.
A 1967 GCHS graduate, King competed in football, track, swimming and wrestling for the Pirates, although at 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds he “wasn’t an excellent athlete” in any of them.
Yet he walked on to two teams at Indiana University, joining the gymnastics and soccer teams despite having never previously competed in either sport.
After suffering injuries and dropping out of IU, he transferred to Franklin College, where he joined yet another sport he’d never played before: tennis.
King got his track officiating license during his transition between colleges. In 1968, just like today, there was a shortage of officials. The new Greensburg track coach suggested King get his license.
King has helped out with field events at college meets over the years, but his primary main role has remained the same. He’s the starter, the person who tells runners to take their marks before firing the gun to start each event. He’s also responsible for spotting any false starts and firing the gun a second time to stop the runners, and for noticing any violations.
Memory lane
Every meet King attends something memorable happens. He recalled a few of the most memorable moments throughout his career:
• When a male pole vaulter broke a record at an indoor meet at DePauw University.
• When he worked the Ohio Valley Conference at Murray State in Kentucky as a graduate student, which featured Western Kentucky runner Nick Rose, an Englishman who would later set a world record and several British records.
• Being at any unified meets for special needs children. “Those are pretty memorable – if you can keep the tears out of your eyes – to see those kids have the opportunity to compete.”
King has worked as many as 40 track meets in a year, and he always works at least 20.
He had a minor officiating role at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships Jan. 30 in Shelbyville, but he isn’t sure how many meets he’ll work this spring. He agreed three years ago to a contract with one school to work their track meets.
King credited having a wonderful wife to allow him to follow his passion. It helps his wife, Nancy, has her own passion: quilting.
King was a teacher for two decades before moving into administration, after a principal told him he could help even more students that way. He’s always had a passion for helping children, and the connections he’s made with athletes, their parents and coaches over the years is one of the greatest rewards.
“The friendships I’ve made – to go shopping in Greenwood or sit down at a restaurant outside of Greensburg and have somebody come up and talk to me – it’s unbelievable,” King said.
