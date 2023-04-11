GREENSBURG - Last Thursday Greensburg hosted Batesville for the first outdoor meet of the year and the Pirates came away with the 68-64 victory.
There were strong performances all over the track and throughout the field events, according to Coach Hawkins.
Freshman Carson Kilgore had a tremendous night earning third in long jump and the 100, and winning the 200 in his first high school meet. Freshman Joe Hawkins also had a big night in the distance races. He finished second in the 3200m and won the 1600m with the third fastest time in school history for all freshmen.
In the field events, the trio of Tyler Biddinger, Eli Moore, and Elliott Weber swept both throws events.
For the girls, Emarie Jackson and Olivia Grimes went 1-2 in both throwing events. Both girls PR’d in each event with Jackson setting a new school record in the shot put at 46-10.5. Leah West won the high jump with a jump of 4-10. Sam Smith won the long jump with a distance of 14-8.25.
Tuesday, Greensburg hosted East Central and Jennings County. The final score was Greensburg 38, East Central 53, and Jennings County 76. Jake and Joe Hawkins had great performances in the distance races, placing first and fourth in the 1600m and first and second in the 3200m.
Tyler Biddinger also had an outstanding performance last night in the throws. He placed second in the discus, and won the shot put with a toss that placed seventh in school history in that event.
Greensburg’s girls placed second in the meet scoring 30. East Central won the meet with 118 points and Jennings County was third with 29.
For the second meet in a row, Emarie Jackson and Olivia Grimes swept both the shot put and discus. Jackson broke her own school records and stadium records in both events throwing 47-0 in the shot and 148-7.5 in the discus. To put those throws into perspective, last year’s state champion won with a shot throw of 46-4.25 and the discus champ was 147-4.
Also scoring for the Pirates were the following athletes: Amalea Phillips vaulted to a fourth place finish in the pole vault, Leah West was second in the high jump, Genevieve Smith was second in the 400m while her sister Sam was second in the long jump, and Sarah Stapp finished fourth in the 800.
Rushville
CONNERSVILLE - Rushville's track and field teams competed at Connersville Tuesday against Connersville and New Palestine. Both teams placed third in the meet, but had some encouraging individual performances.
The Lady Lions continued to improve in many areas. Jenna Lawler in the shot and discus captured another personal record placing her second in the shot and third in the discus.
Cyndi Tush earned the only first place for the Lady Lions by winning a jump off in the pole vault. On the track, Trisha Morgan had a huge 300m hurdle race placing her second with a time of 55.66. Railyn Combs placed third in the 200 dash as did Bell Westphal in the 400.
The distance crew led by Mikayla Herbert and Mia Norvell in the Mile and 800, both placed third and fourth respectively.
"Tonight was our first opportunity to race as a complete team. We were able to race everyone on the roster. We have some adjustments to make, but the progress tonight was very encouraging," Coach Tush said.
On the boys side, Ryan Schindler did not disappoint. He was the fastest leg on the 4x800 team, set another personal best in the mile, and ran away with the 2 mile setting another personal best with teammate Hunter Parmerlee right on his heels.
In the jumps, Dylan Thompson came away with a win in the high jump and Tristan Norris second in the long jump. Most of the depth came from our field events tonight as our throwing department came up big. They swept the top four spots in the discus with Carter Barnes coming away with a huge victory for the Lions.
Batesville
Batesville track athletes took advantage off the good weather with nearly 60 personal best results.
For the boys, Franklin County knocked off the Bulldogs 70-62.
The Lady Bulldogs won 14 of the 16 events to win the meet 96-32.
Batesville results:
First place
- Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles (16.64) and 300m hurdles (43.96)
- Jake Chapman-1600m run (4:56.03) and 800m run (2:17.3)
- Ava Hanson-High Jump (5-1) and 400m dash (62.5)
- Katie Lipps-100m dash (13.26) and 200m dash (26.49)
- Megan Allgeier-1600m run (5:48.88) and 800m run (2:32.78)
- Veronica King-Shot Put (33-2.5) and Discus (104-0)
- Ayden Eckstein-High Jump (6-2)
- Isaac Trossman-3200m run (11:22.03)
- Nadine Davis-Pole Vault (9-0)
- Ella Moster-100m hurdles (17.05)
- Ella Carpenter-300m hurdles (48.27)
- Kaylynn Bedel-3200m run (13:09.81)
- Both the boys and the girls 4 x 800m relay teams: Isaac Trossman, Cannon Clark, Noah Davis, Jake Chapman (9:07.11) and Megan Allgeier, Sophie Myers, Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson (10:08.76)
- Both the boys and the girls 4x400m relay teams: Blake Hornberger, Gage Pohlman, Jake Chapman, Deev Ranka (3:40.02) and Madelyn Pohlman, Sophie Myers, Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson (4:22.18)
Second place
- Ayden Eckstein-long jump
- Carson Meyer and Ryan Oesterling-shot put
- Jaden Basler and Emma Weiler-1600m run
- Deev Ranka and Kaylie Raver-400m dash
- Blake Hornberger-200m dash
- Cora Deputy-pole vault
- Emma Weiler-800m run
Third place
- Blake Hon and Eva Struewing-shot put
- Carson Meyer and Sarah Bedel-discus
- Hudson Kohlman and Cora Deputy-high jump
- Trenton Jordan and Cole Rudolf-pole vault
- Lizzy Nobbe-long jump
- Alba Garcia Villena-100m hurdles
- Madelyn Pohlman-100m and 200m dash
- Bayleigh Demeree-1600m run
- Sophie Myers-400m dash and 800m dash
- Cannon Clark-400m dash
- Ella Moster-300m hurdles
- Benjamin Adams-3200m run
