GREENSBURG – Greensburg played host to Madison in track and field action Thursday. The teams split with the Lady Cubs knocking off the Lady Pirates 77-48 and the Pirates pulling out an exciting 69-61 win over the Cubs.
For the third meet in a row, Greensburg’s Emarie Jackson and Olivia Grimes swept the throwing events. Jackson won the shot put with a throw of 44-1.25 and Grimes was second with a toss of 34-11.2. In the discus, Jackson’s winning throw was 138-1 and Grimes had a second place throw of 106-10.
Genevieve Smith won both the 400 and 200 while anchoring the winning 4x400 relay team with Sierra Coughlin, Leah West and Tori Gauck. Allison Foster won the 1600 in 6:28 and Melana Kramer won the 300 hurdles in :58.40. Amalea Phillips jumped a season best of 8-0 to win the pole vault.
For the boys, the meet came down to the final race of the night, the 4x400 relay, with the Pirates holding a 4-point lead. The winner of the relay would win the meet.
Greensburg’s anchor, Joey Yake, got the baton with a slight deficit, but battled back in his career best 400 and the victory.
Yake’s relay team mates of Carson Miller, Cameron Schwartz and Vaughn Verzo all ran PR’s.
The Pirate throwers went 1-2-3 in both shot put and discus. Tyler Biddinger led the way, winning both. Elliot Weber was second in shot put and third in discus. Kayden Scudder was third in shot put and Eli Moore was second in discus.
TJ Gorman ran in his first meet coming off injury with a solid 3200 victory in 11:24. Wyatt Clifford, Carson Miller, and Landon Shepherd went 1-2-3 in the 300 hurdles and Blake Collins and Carson Kilgore went 1-2 in the long jump.
Batesville JV
BATESVILLE – Batesville hosted Lawrenceburg Thursday for junior varsity track. Lawrenceburg won for the boys 104-28 and 83-45 for the girls.
First place:
- Cora Deputy-100 hurdles (18.82)
- Ethan Rahschulte-800m run (2:37.20)
- Trenton Jordan-pole vault (9-0)
- Girls 4 x 100m relay team of Lizzy Nobbe, Nadine Davis, Kam Dozier and Elana Kuisel (52.9)
- Girls 4 x 400m relay team of Isabel Raab, Addy Weiler, Emma Miller and Jada Day (4:56.87)
Second place:
- Lizzy Nobbe-100m dash
- Kam Dozier-200m dash
- Bayleigh Demeree-400m dash and 800m run
- Cora Deputy-300m hurdles
- Sam Adams-high jump
- Elena Kuisel-pole vault
- Noah Davis-200m run
- Lincoln Garrett-pole vault
- Ben Adams-3200m run
- Dylan Comer-long jump
Third place:
- Isaac Trossman-400m dash
- Ehtan Rahschulte 1600m run
- Liam Stutz-100m and 300m hurdles
- Trenton Jordan-high jump
- Blake Horberger-pole vault
- Elena Kuisel-100m dash
- Lizzy Nobbe-200m dash
- Anthea Reeb-400m run
- Emma Miller-800m run
- Addy Weiler-1600m run
- Jade Martiin-100m hurdles, 300m hurdles
- Isabel Raab-pole vault
- Ryan Oesterling-discus
Jac-Cen-Del
Jac-Cen-Del battled Switzerland County, Southwestern and host Trinity Lutheran on the track.
For the boys, Switzerland County was first with 79 followed by Southwestern 59.5, JCD 49.5 and Trinity 18. For the girls, Switzerland County took first with 109. Trinity was second with 39. JCD and Southwestern both had 24.
Top 3 finishers for JCD:
- Zachary Yeary – third high jump
- Brynn Negandgard – second discus
- Jacob Ricke – second 400, first 200, first 100
- Cameron Reatherford – third 1600
- Gabriel Maloney – third 3200
- Kinsey Rohls – second 300 hurdles, second 100 hurdles
- Allison Peetz – third 300 hurdles
- Allene Peters – third 3200
- Corbin White – first shot put, first discus
- Sam Simon – third discus
