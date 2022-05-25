FRANKLIN - The IHSAA girls track regional was held Tuesday at Franklin Community High School. Athletes finishing in the top three in each event advance to the state finals June 3 at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University at Bloomington.
Greensburg secured two athletes in the state finals.
Elizabeth Mitchell finished second in the 100 hurdles in a new school record time of :14.87.
Emarie Jackson broke the school record in the shot put, taking second place with a distance of 45-4.5. Jackson also took second place in the discus with a distance of 131-3.
Batesville's 4x800 relay team of Megan Allgeier, Emma Weiler, Katie Olsen and Kaylie Raver ran a season best to take fourth place in 9:50.14. This time qualified the team for the state meet.
Greensburg's Olivia Grimes placed ninth in the discus with a distance of 104-5 and placed 13th in the shot put with a distance of 33-11.
Batesville's Madelyn Pohlman placed sixth in the 200 with a time of :26.99. Batesville's Lily Pinckley finished eighth in the 1600 at 5:40.81. Batesville's 4x100 relay team of Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe and Elena Kuisel crossed the finish line eighth in :51.68.
Batesville's Lily Meyer had a personal best in the 100 to place 10th. Katie Olsen ran a personal best time in the 400 to take 10th place. Megan Allgeier and Kaylie Raver both ran the 800, placing 10th and 13th respectively. Emma Weiler was 16th in the 1600. Nadine Davis and Elena Kuisel competed in the pole vault, placing 13th and 14th. The 4 x 400m relay team of Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier, Madelyn Pohlman and Katie Olsen placed 10th.
Jac-Cen-Del's Cloey Simon was ninth in the 300 hurdles in :48.30. Kayla Simon was 11th in the 300 hurdles.
Rushville's Cynthia Tush placed sixth in the pole vault with a height of 9-0 and Gabby Pavey was 14th. Lily Krodel finished 14th in the 100 hurdles and 15th in the 300 hurdles. Rushville's 4x800 relay team took 15th. Jenna Lawler took 12th and Katie Tabeling 15th in the shot put. Annie Thoman finished 16th in the discus.
