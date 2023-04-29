RUSHVILLE – On Senior Night for the Rushville track teams, the Lions and Lady Lions swept Richmond.
“Senior night is always an emotional night for everyone, but fortunately for us our season is still in full swing. This is a good win for us on both sides, but we will take this as a learning experience to get better,” Coach Tush said.
On the girls side, the Lady Lions pulled out a team win over the Lady Red Devils 85-41. Jenna Lawler continues to prove her dominance by winning the shot put and discus competitions as teammate Brittany Mahan was right behind her in second place.
The Lady Lions also pulled away with 10 additional individual wins: Cyndi Tush in the pole vault, Leonie Boyer in the high jump and 200, Carly Senour in the 400, Indya Burnett in the long jump, Trisha Morgan in the 100 and 300 hurdles and Railyn Combs in the 100.
Both 4x100 and 4x800 teams pulled out a blue ribbon and the 4x400 just missed one by one second.
“All in all, the Lady Lions are not satisfied, we showed our depth today and had some kids step up. We are bigger than one person and we showed tonight that we are a team,” Coach Tush added.
The Lions also pulled out a victory over Richmond by one point, 66-65.
The Lions captured seven first place ribbons: 4x100 team, Casey Monroe in the pole vault, Tent Dyer in the high jump, Jacob Schwendeman in the 110 hurdles, Chase Woolf in the 100 and 200, Ryan Schindler in the mile, and Sam Barada in the 400.
“These boys competed their hearts out tonight, but Richmond will be a better team in a few weeks when we see them at sectional. We have to be better and take advantage of their weaknesses and capitalize on our strengths,” Coach Tush said.
BHS track
BATESVILLE – Batesville hosted a quad meet against North Decatur, Hauser and Jac-Cen-Del. Batesville swept the team titles.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with 155 points followed by North 53, Hauser 16 and JCD 0. For the boys, the Bulldogs scored 102 followed by Hauser 66, North 46 and JCD 28.
A lot of blue ribbons were won by the Dogs tonight and many individuals came away as multiple champions, Coach Gausman noted.
Multiple first place
Ava Hanson-high jump (4’10”), 400m dash (1:03.4), 4 x 800m relay (10:26.58) and 4 x 400m relay (4:32.63)
Kaylie Raver-800m run (2:35.41), 4 x 800m relay, 4 x 400m relay
Gage Pohlman-300m hurdles (44.24), 4 x 100m relay (46.91) and 4 x 400m relay (3:43.38)
Ella Moster-100m hurdles (16.95) and 300m hurdles (50.59)
Katie Lipps-200m dash (27.32) and 4 x 100m relay (55.22)
Megan Allgeier-3200m run (14:05.05) and 4 x 800m relay
Veronica King-shot put (33-10) and discus (90-4)
Kamryn Dozier-4 x 100m relay and 4 x 400m relay
Jake Chapman-800m run (2:09.06) and 4 x 800m relay (9:11.53)
Isaac Trossman-3200m run (11:08.03) and 4 x 800m relay
Cannon Clark-4 x 800m relay and 4 x 400m relay
Deev Ranka-4 x 800m relay and 4 x 400m relay
Other first place
Ayden Eckstein-high jump (6-0)
Hudson Kohlman-pole vault (11-0)
Blake Hornberger-4 x 400m relay
Azmi Destriatoro-4 x 100m relay
Conner Ertel-4 x 100m relay
Noah Davis-4 x 100m relay
Kaylynn Bedel-1600m run (5:47.78)
Nadine Davis-pole vault (9-0)
Sophie Myers-4 x 800m relay
Addison Luers-4 x 400m relay
Madelyn Pohlman-4 x 100m relay
Lizzy Nobbe-4 x 100m relay
Second place
Cora Deputy-high jump and pole vault
Lizzy Nobbe-long jump
Alba Garcia Villena-100m hurdles
Katie Lipps-100m dash
Emma Weiler-1600m run
Addison Luers-400m dash
Kaylynn Bedel 800m run
Cole Rudolf-pole vault
Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles
Jake Chapman-1600m run
Blake Hornberger-400m dash
Emi Lopez-300m hurdles
Third place
Isabel Raab and Blake Hornberger-pole vault
Alba Garcia Villena and Dylan Comer-long jump
Cora Deputy-100m and 300m hurdles
Madelyn Pohlman-100m and 200m dash
Bayleigh Demeree and Cannon Clark-1600m run
Sophie Myers-800m run
Benjamin Adams-3200m run
Fourth place
Ryan Oesterling and Carson Meyer-shot put
Grace Coffey and Lincoln Garrett-pole vault
Sam Adams-high jump
Sarah Bedel-discus and long jump
Jade Martin-100m hurdles
Addyson Weiler-1600m run
Alba Garcia Villena-300m hurdles
Emma Weiler-800m run
Noah Davis-100 and 200m dash
Deev Ranka-400m dash
Fifth place
Eva Struewing-shot put
Sarah Bedel and Cannon Clark-high jump
Sam Adams-pole vault
Ryan Oesterling-discus
Jade Martin 300m hurdles
Bayleigh Demeree-800m run
Ayden Eckstein-long jump
Azmi Destriatoro-100m dash
Jaden Basler-1600m run
Blake Hornberger 200m dash
