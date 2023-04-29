Track and Field results graphic

RUSHVILLE – On Senior Night for the Rushville track teams, the Lions and Lady Lions swept Richmond.

“Senior night is always an emotional night for everyone, but fortunately for us our season is still in full swing. This is a good win for us on both sides, but we will take this as a learning experience to get better,” Coach Tush said.

On the girls side, the Lady Lions pulled out a team win over the Lady Red Devils 85-41. Jenna Lawler continues to prove her dominance by winning the shot put and discus competitions as teammate Brittany Mahan was right behind her in second place.

The Lady Lions also pulled away with 10 additional individual wins: Cyndi Tush in the pole vault, Leonie Boyer in the high jump and 200, Carly Senour in the 400, Indya Burnett in the long jump, Trisha Morgan in the 100 and 300 hurdles and Railyn Combs in the 100.

Both 4x100 and 4x800 teams pulled out a blue ribbon and the 4x400 just missed one by one second.

“All in all, the Lady Lions are not satisfied, we showed our depth today and had some kids step up. We are bigger than one person and we showed tonight that we are a team,” Coach Tush added.

The Lions also pulled out a victory over Richmond by one point, 66-65.

The Lions captured seven first place ribbons: 4x100 team, Casey Monroe in the pole vault, Tent Dyer in the high jump, Jacob Schwendeman in the 110 hurdles, Chase Woolf in the 100 and 200, Ryan Schindler in the mile, and Sam Barada in the 400.

“These boys competed their hearts out tonight, but Richmond will be a better team in a few weeks when we see them at sectional. We have to be better and take advantage of their weaknesses and capitalize on our strengths,” Coach Tush said.

BHS track

BATESVILLE – Batesville hosted a quad meet against North Decatur, Hauser and Jac-Cen-Del. Batesville swept the team titles.

The Lady Bulldogs finished with 155 points followed by North 53, Hauser 16 and JCD 0. For the boys, the Bulldogs scored 102 followed by Hauser 66, North 46 and JCD 28.

A lot of blue ribbons were won by the Dogs tonight and many individuals came away as multiple champions, Coach Gausman noted.

Multiple first place

Ava Hanson-high jump (4’10”), 400m dash (1:03.4), 4 x 800m relay (10:26.58) and 4 x 400m relay (4:32.63)

Kaylie Raver-800m run (2:35.41), 4 x 800m relay, 4 x 400m relay

Gage Pohlman-300m hurdles (44.24), 4 x 100m relay (46.91) and 4 x 400m relay (3:43.38)

Ella Moster-100m hurdles (16.95) and 300m hurdles (50.59)

Katie Lipps-200m dash (27.32) and 4 x 100m relay (55.22)

Megan Allgeier-3200m run (14:05.05) and 4 x 800m relay

Veronica King-shot put (33-10) and discus (90-4)

Kamryn Dozier-4 x 100m relay and 4 x 400m relay

Jake Chapman-800m run (2:09.06) and 4 x 800m relay (9:11.53)

Isaac Trossman-3200m run (11:08.03) and 4 x 800m relay

Cannon Clark-4 x 800m relay and 4 x 400m relay

Deev Ranka-4 x 800m relay and 4 x 400m relay

Other first place

Ayden Eckstein-high jump (6-0)

Hudson Kohlman-pole vault (11-0)

Blake Hornberger-4 x 400m relay

Azmi Destriatoro-4 x 100m relay

Conner Ertel-4 x 100m relay

Noah Davis-4 x 100m relay

Kaylynn Bedel-1600m run (5:47.78)

Nadine Davis-pole vault (9-0)

Sophie Myers-4 x 800m relay

Addison Luers-4 x 400m relay

Madelyn Pohlman-4 x 100m relay

Lizzy Nobbe-4 x 100m relay

Second place

Cora Deputy-high jump and pole vault

Lizzy Nobbe-long jump

Alba Garcia Villena-100m hurdles

Katie Lipps-100m dash

Emma Weiler-1600m run

Addison Luers-400m dash

Kaylynn Bedel 800m run

Cole Rudolf-pole vault

Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles

Jake Chapman-1600m run

Blake Hornberger-400m dash

Emi Lopez-300m hurdles

Third place

Isabel Raab and Blake Hornberger-pole vault

Alba Garcia Villena and Dylan Comer-long jump

Cora Deputy-100m and 300m hurdles

Madelyn Pohlman-100m and 200m dash

Bayleigh Demeree and Cannon Clark-1600m run

Sophie Myers-800m run

Benjamin Adams-3200m run

Fourth place

Ryan Oesterling and Carson Meyer-shot put

Grace Coffey and Lincoln Garrett-pole vault

Sam Adams-high jump

Sarah Bedel-discus and long jump

Jade Martin-100m hurdles

Addyson Weiler-1600m run

Alba Garcia Villena-300m hurdles

Emma Weiler-800m run

Noah Davis-100 and 200m dash

Deev Ranka-400m dash

Fifth place

Eva Struewing-shot put

Sarah Bedel and Cannon Clark-high jump

Sam Adams-pole vault

Ryan Oesterling-discus

Jade Martin 300m hurdles

Bayleigh Demeree-800m run

Ayden Eckstein-long jump

Azmi Destriatoro-100m dash

Jaden Basler-1600m run

Blake Hornberger 200m dash

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

