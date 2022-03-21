Track & Field Schedules
SOUTH DECATUR
April 5 – home vs. Rushville, 5:30 p.m.
April 7 – at Morristown, 5:30 p.m.
April 12 – home vs. Crothersville, 5 p.m.
April 15 – Panther Invite at Knightstown, 5:30 p.m.
April 19 – at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
April 20 – at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
April 22 – Lancer Relays at Edinburgh, 5 p.m.
May 3 – Decatur County Meet at Greensburg, 5 p.m.
May 10 – MHC meet at Southwestern (Shelby), 5 p.m.
NORTH DECATUR
April 5 – at South Decatur, 5:30 p.m.
April 12 – home vs. Morristown and Oldenburg, 5 p.m.
April 15 – Panther Invite at Knightstown, 5:30 p.m.
April 18 – home vs. Hagerstown and Union County, 5:30 p.m.
April 20 – at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
May 3 – Decatur County Meet at Greensburg, 5 p.m.
May 5 – home vs. Edinburgh and Genesis, 4:30 p.m.
GREENSBURG
April 7 – at Batesville, 5 p.m.
April 9 – Cross Bones Relay at Greensburg, 11 a.m.
April 12 – at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.
April 14 – at Madison, 5:30 p.m.
April 19 – vs. New Castle, 6 p.m.
April 21 – South Dearborn Invitational, 5 p.m.
April 26 – at Franklin, 5 p.m.
April 29 – East Central Invitational, 5 p.m.
May 3 – Decatur County Meet at Greensburg, 5 p.m.
May 10 – EIAC at South Dearborn, 5:30 p.m.
