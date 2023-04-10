WALDRON – The Waldron Invitational was held Saturday with seven teams competing.
For the girls, Switzerland County won the team title with 114. Union County was second with 111 followed by South Decatur 102, Anderson Prep 49, Blue River Valley 43, Waldron 30 and Edinburgh 6.
For the boys, Blue River Valley came out on top with 106 points. South was second with 98 followed by Switzerland County 78, Union County 66, Anderson Prep 55, Waldron 54 and Edinburgh 8.
Lady Cougar results
4x800
2. South 13:02 (Bernice Tooley, Bridget Nobbe, Kate Hamilton, Emma Gatewood)
100 Hurdles
5. Hanna Gridley 20.89
100
3. Brayley Sundal 14.02, 6. Clair Schoettmer 14.40
1600
5. Elizabeth Flessner 7:30.46, 7. Bernice Tooley 7:45.75
4x100
1. South 55.51 (Zoe Meer, Clair Schoettmer, Madisyn Danforth, Hope Barker)
400
1. Brayley Sundal 1:08.4, 3. Bridget Nobbe 1:10.57
300 Hurdles
3. Kate Hamilton 56.11
800
3. Emma Gatewood 3:08.6, Bernice Tooley 3:28.5
200
3. Madisyn Danforth 28.72 PR, 4. Hope Barker 29.36 PR
3200
5. Brianna Benefiel 16:26.2 PR, 6. Elizabeth Flessner 17:13.5
4x400
3. South 4:49.9 (Sundal, B. Nobbe, Gatewood, Hamilton)
Discus
4. Zoe Meer 64-2, Zsophia Sharp 55-11
High Jump
2. Madisyn Danforth 4-8 PR, 6. Hanna Gridley 4-0
Long Jump
2. Madisyn Danforth 14-6.75, 4. Hope Barker 13-4.75
Shot Put
6. Zoe Meer 27-0, Allison Flessner 19-6
Cougars Results
4x800
3. South 10:13 (Michael Stier, Donovan Hale, Conner Newby, Chase Kalli)
100 Hurdles
1. McKinley Shook 16:40, 4. Campbell Johannigman 19.66
100
1. Owen Arreola 11.67
1600
4. Donovan Hale 5:35.6, 6. Michael Stier 5:49.9
4x100
1. South 45.99 (Jack Hamilton, Lucas Ballard, McKinley Shook, Owen Arreola)
400
6. Rhett Martin 59.41, Conner Newby 59.82
300 Hurdles
5. Jack Hamilton 49.68 PR, Tyler Johnson 57.08
800
Chase Kalli 2:30.9, Isaac Schwering 2:35.8
200
1. McKinley Shook 23.72, 2. Lucas Ballard 23.88
3200
4. Donovan Hale 12:07.6, Conner Newby 13:06.5 PR
4x400
4. South 3:59.6 (Hamilton, Newby, Arreola, Martin)
Discus
1. Deacon Cruser 110-2, 4. Rhett Martin 98-10
High Jump
4. McKinley Shook 5-4, 6. Bjarne Karsten 5-4 PR
Long Jump
6. Owen Arreola 16’6.5, Lucas Ballard 10-0.5
Shot Put
4. Rhett Martin 36-6.5, Damon Gearhart 32-0 PR
Rushville
INDIANAPOLIS – The RCHS boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Warren Central this weekend and competed in the Warren Relays.
“It was a little out of our comfort zone, but it was good to match up with the big schools,” Coach Tush said.
On the girls side, aophomore Jenna Lawler was not intimidated by the competitive field. She dominated the shot put, heaving a personal record throw of 37-3 and placing first overall.
Other notable performances on the track were freshman Mikayla Herbert with a 6:35 mile split in her leg of the relay and Bell Westphal with a 1:05.5 split in her relay leg.
On the boys side, the Lions were led by senior Ryan Schindler with a personal record in the mile with a time of 4:56 and junior Charlie Sterrett with a 1200m split of 3:43 in the DMR. Other notable performances were Jayden Roosa in the shot put with a throw of 113-5 and Quinn Barada with a personal record in the long jump.
Avon won the team title for the girls with Warren Central second, Southport third, Mooresville fourth, Rushville fifth and New Albany sixth.
For the boys, Avon was first followed by Warren Central, Mooresville, Southport, New Albany and Rushville.
