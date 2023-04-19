South Decatur hosted Oldenburg Academy, Shawe and Trinity Lutheran in track action Tuesday. South picked up the win for both the girls and boys.
In the meet, South junior McKinley Shook set a new school record in the 300 hurdles with a time of :40.93. The previous record was Brandon Malott’s :41.78 set in 2017.
For the girls, South had nine first place finishes and posted nine personal records, including two from Hanna Gridley. South finished with 105 points followed by Oldenburg 56, Trinity 35 and Shawe 15.
For the boys, the Cougars had 10 first place finishes and 10 personal records, including three by Bob Tryon. South finished with 100 points followed by Oldenburg 67, Shawe 23 and Trinity 8.
Lady Cougar results
4x800: 1. South (B. Nobbe, Hamilton, Tooley, E. Gatewood) 13:27
100 Hurdles: 1. Kiley Best 17.4, 3. Hanna Gridley 18.9 PR
100: 1. Brayley Sundal 13.68, 2. Clair Schoettmer 13.87, Hope Barker 13.63, Zoe Meer 13.84
1600: 3. Brianna Benefiel 7:17 PR, 4. Bernice Tooley 7:44
4x100: 1. South (Best, Schoettmer, Danforth, Barker) 54.52
400: 1. Brayley Sundal 1:07, 3. Bridget Nobbe 1:08:81 PR, Grace Ogle 1:20.87 PR
300 Hurdles: 1. Maria Nobbe 50.02, 3. Kate Hamilton 55:71 PR
800: 3. Emma Gatewood 3:00, Bernice Tooley 3:15
200: 1. Madisyn Danforth 28.28 PR, 2. Hope Barker 29.4, Grace Ogle
3200: 2. Brianna Benefiel 16:36, 3. Clair Schoettmer 17:57 PR
4x400: 1. South (Sundal, B. Nobbe, M. Nobbe, Hamilton) 4:41
Discus: 3. Zsophia Sharp 75-1 PR, 4. Zoe Meer 70-1
High Jump: 2. Madisyn Danforth 4-6, 3. Hanna Gridley 4-4 PR
Long Jump: 1. Madisyn Danforth 15-10, 2. Hope Barker 14-7
Shot Put: 2. Zoe Meer 27-6
Cougars results
4x800: 2. South (Stier, Bob, Logan, Kalli) 10:37
110 Hurdles: 1. McKinley Shook 15.34 PR, 3. Campbell Johannigman 19.58
100: 1. Owen Arreola 11.30 PR, 2. Lucas Ballard 11.55
1600: 4. Michael Stier 5:32 PR, 5. Chase Kalli 5:44
4x100: 1. South (Martin, AmRhein, Johannigman, Ballard) 48.90
400: 1. Owen Arreola 54.02
300 Hurdles: 1. McKinley Shook 40.93 PR School Record, 3. Rhett Martin 47.15
800: 4. Chase Kalli 2:32, 5. Michael Stier 2:35, Logan Wilkinson 2:36
200: 1. Lucas Ballard 25.78, Campbell Johannigman 26.2
3200: 4. Logan Wilkinson 13:49 PR, 5. Bob Tryon 16:16 PR
4x400: 1. South (Martin , Shook, AmRhein, Arreola) 4:11.05
Discus: 2. Deacon Cruser 107-6, 3. Bob Tryon 83-7 PR, Damon Gearhart 81-3, Paul Schoettmer 52-1.5 PR
High Jump: 1. McKinley Shook 5-0
Long Jump: 1. Lucas Ballard 19-10, 2. Owen Arreola 18-7.25
Shot Put: 1. Rhett Martin 38-2, 3. Ian AmRhein 34-5.5 PR, Damon Gearhart 33-0.25, Deacon Cruser 31-9, Wesley Hildebrand 28-4
Rushville
SHELBYVILLE – The Rushville boys and girls track teams competed against Shelbyville and Southwestern Tuesday.
The Lady Lions won the team title with 102 points. Shelbyville was second with 31 and Southwestern was third with 23.
The Lady Lions won nine of the 13 events, swept all three relays, and earned the top three places in the pole vault, shot put, and 200 as well as the top 4 in the 400.
“It was a good night for the Lady Lions. I was impressed with how, in every event, we competed with our near best efforts,” Coach Tush said.
Winners for the Lady Lions were Leonie Boyer in the high jump and 200; Railyn Combs in the 100; Carly Senor in the 400; Trisha Morgan in the 300 hurdles; Cyndi Tush in the pole vault; Jenna Lawler in the shot put and discus; and Mia Norvell in the 800.
“With winning all three relays, just about everyone came home with a blue ribbon. It was a good night for the Lady Lions,” Coach Tush added.
On the boys side, the Lions were led on the track by Chase Woolf with a total of 12 team points by helping the 4x100 team pull off a win and placing second in the 100 and 200.
Event winners were Ryan Schindler in the mile; Tristan Norris in the long jump; Trent Dyer in the HJ; and the 4x100 team of Norris, Quinn Barada, Woolf, and Dayton Bates.
In the field, Brian Simmermon put the shot two feet further than any Lion has for a few years. His mark of 44-02 placed him first at the meet and is at the top of the RCHS current best list.
As a team, Rushville (71) was second to Shelbyville (83) 83. Southwestern was third with 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.