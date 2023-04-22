South Decatur's track and field teams hosted Eastern Hancock and North Decatur Wednesday.
For the girls, South won the meet with 73.5 points. Eastern Hancock was second with 52 and North finished with 27.5.
Girls results
100: 1. Hope Barker SR South Decatur 13.5, 2. Clair Schoettmer JR South Decatur 13.6, 3. Megan Adkins SO Eastern Hancock 14.0, 4. Kaylee Swan FR Eastern Hancock 14.4
200: 1. Madisyn Danforth SO South Decatur 27.8, 2. Ellie Meyer SO Eastern Hancock 27.9, 3. Cameron Koch SR Eastern Hancock 28.3, 4. Hope Barker SR South Decatur 29.3
400: 1. Brayley Sundal JR South Decatur 1:10.6, 2. Bridget Nobbe SR South Decatur 1:10.8, 3. Ava Lecher FR North Decatur 1:14.8
800: 1. Kaylee Swan FR Eastern Hancock 3:01, 2. Emma Gatewood JR South Decatur 3:02, 3. Mackenna Hardebeck FR Eastern Hancock 3:09, 4. Brianna Benefiel FR South Decatur 3:18
1600: 1. Dorothy Robbins FR North Decatur 6:53, 2. Mackenna Hardebeck FR Eastern Hancock 6:57, 3. Elizabeth Flessner SR South Decatur 7:30, 4. Bernice Tooley SO South Decatur 7:33
3200: 1. Dorothy Robbins FR North Decatur 15:06, 2. Cora McDaniel SR Eastern Hancock 17:05, 3. Elizabeth Flessner SR South Decatur 17:30, 4. Brianna Benefiel FR South Decatur 18:08
100 hurdles: 1. Kiley Best SO South Decatur 17.0, 2. Sydney Springman JR Eastern Hancock 17.1, 3. Samantha Wheeler FR Eastern Hancock 19.0, 4. Hanna Gridley SO South Decatur 19.0
300 hurdles: 1. Maria Nobbe JR South Decatur 50.8, 2. Sydney Springman JR Eastern Hancock 53.2, 3. Kate Hamilton JR South Decatur 57.5, 4. Samantha Wheeler FR Eastern Hancock 59.8
4x100 relay: 1. South Decatur (Brayley Sundal, Clair Schoettmer, Madisyn Danforth, Hope Barker) 53.7, 2. Eastern Hancock (Sydney Springman, Megan Adkins, Cameron Koch, Ellie Meyer) 54.0, 3. North Decatur (Breanna McBride, Ava Lecher, Zoey Hersley, Madilynn Allen) 58.0
4x400 relay: 1. South Decatur (Brayley Sundal, Bridget Nobbe, Maria Nobbe, Kate Hamilton) 4:44, 2. Eastern Hancock (Mackenna Hardebeck, Ellie Meyer, Sydney Springman, Kaylee Swan) 4:49, 3. North Decatur (Madilynn Allen, Ava Lecher, Zoey Hersley, Breanna McBride) 5:32
4x800 relay: 1. South Decatur (Bridget Nobbe, Kate Hamilton, Bernice Tooley, Emma Gatewood) 12:42, 2. Eastern Hancock (Cameron Koch, Kaylee Swan, Noelle Weimann, Cora McDaniel) 13:21
High jump: 1. Ellie Meyer SO Eastern Hancock 5-4, 2. Madisyn Danforth SO South Decatur 4-6, 2. Madilynn Allen SO North Decatur 4-6, 2. Mackenna Hardebeck FR Eastern Hancock 4-6
Long jump: 1. Madisyn Danforth SO South Decatur 15-3.5, 2. Madilynn Allen SO North Decatur 14-10.5, 3. Hope Barker SR South Decatur 14-9.75, 4. Cameron Koch SR Eastern Hancock 13-9
Shot put: 1. Ella Kunz JR North Decatur 30-1.5, 2. Alivia Coffin SR Eastern Hancock 27-7.25, 3. Zoe Meer JR South Decatur 27-7, 4. Aubrey Hayes FR Eastern Hancock 27-0
Discus: 1. Sydney Hayes SR Eastern Hancock 90-7, 2. Skyla Wade SR North Decatur 89-4.5, 3. Ella Kunz JR North Decatur 88-4.75, 4. Zoe Meer JR South Decatur 77-10
On the boys side, Eastern Hancock squeaked out the win with 62 points. South finished with 60 and North had 34.
Boys results
100: 1. Lucas Ballard SO South Decatur 10.9, 2. Kaden Muckerheide JR North Decatur 11.0, 3. Owen Arreola SO South Decatur 11.3, 4. James King SO Eastern Hancock 11.4
200: 1. Lucas Ballard SO South Decatur 23.6, 2. McKinley Shook JR South Decatur 23.7, 3. Kaden Muckerheide JR North Decatur 24.3, 4. Mark Kube FR Eastern Hancock 24.4
400: 1. Preston Markley SO Eastern Hancock 56.0, 2. Mason Morris SO North Decatur 57.4, 3. Aaron Redmon JR Eastern Hancock 58.5, 4. Conner Newby JR South Decatur 59.5
800: 1. Preston Markley SO Eastern Hancock 2:20, 2. Noah Wheeler SO Eastern Hancock 2:25, 3. Chase Kalli SR South Decatur 2:28, 4. Kaleb Phelps JR North Decatur 2:31
1600: 1. Preston Markley SO Eastern Hancock 4:58, 2. John Henry Gray JR Eastern Hancock 5:03, 3. Donovan Hale JR South Decatur 5:35, 4. Michael Stier JR South Decatur 5:36
3200: 1. John Henry Gray JR Eastern Hancock 11:31, 2. Donovan Hale JR South Decatur 12:22, 3. Bjarne Karsten JR South Decatur 12:40, 4. Adam Wade FR North Decatur 13:22
110 hurdles: 1. McKinley Shook JR South Decatur 15.7, 2. Kain Sotelo SR Eastern Hancock 15.7, 3. Ellis Loehmer SR North Decatur 17.7, 4. Elijah Edon FR Eastern Hancock 17.7
300 hurdles: 1. John Rodriguez-Lemasters SO Eastern Hancock 46.4, 2. Elijah Edon FR Eastern Hancock 47.8, 3. Rhett Martin SR South Decatur 48.2, 4. Jack Hamilton SR South Decatur 50.7
4x100 relay: 1. South Decatur (Jack Hamilton, Lucas Ballard, McKinley Shook, Owen Arreola) 45.6, 2. Eastern Hancock (James King, Garrett Shaw, Mark Kube, Kain Sotelo) 46.4
4x400 relay: 1. Eastern Hancock (Dominic Shelby, Aaron Redmon, Garrett Shaw, Mark Kube) 3:52, 2. South Decatur (Jack Hamilton, Bjarne Karsten, Rhett Martin, Conner Newby) 3:58
4x800 relay: 1. South Decatur (Michael Stier, Donovan Hale, Conner Newby, Chase Kalli) 10:04, 2. North Decatur (Brayden Smith, Ryan Hancock, Kaleb Phelps, Noah Weisenbach) 10:16
High jump: 1. Ellis Loehmer SR North Decatur 6-2, 2. Mason Morris SO North Decatur 5-8, 3. Kain Sotelo SR Eastern Hancock 5-6, 4. McKinley Shook JR South Decatur 5-4
Long jump: 1. Kaden Muckerheide JR North Decatur 19-9.75, 2. Lucas Ballard SO South Decatur 19-7.25, 3. Owen Arreola SO South Decatur 19-0.5, 4. Aaron Redmon JR Eastern Hancock 17-11
Shot put: 1. Logan Hoskins JR Eastern Hancock 43-8.25, 2. Caiden Gahimer SR North Decatur 43-6.5, 3. Rhett Martin SR South Decatur 41-4.5, 4. Graham Hicks SR Eastern Hancock 40-2.25
Discus: 1. Deacon Cruser JR South Decatur 123-4.5, 2. Caiden Gahimer SR North Decatur 118-11.75, 3. Logan Hoskins JR Eastern Hancock 117-10, 4. Ethan Carter SO Eastern Hancock 102-0
Greensburg
Greensburg's track teams traveled to Decatur Central and both finished second in the 7-team Joe Schott Invitational.
Event winners for the Lady Pirates were Emily Jackson in both the shot put and discus; Leah West in the high jump; and Sam Smith in the long jump.
For the boys, Tyler Biddinger and Eli Moore went 1-2 in both the shot put and discus. Brothers Jake and Joe Hawkins went 1-2 and the 2-mile while Cameron Schwartz won the 800, Joey Yake won the 400 and Wyatt Clifford won the 300 hurdles.
Tuesday, the Pirates traveled to Connersville to face the host and New Castle in a triangular meet. Greensburg finished second in both with several outstanding performances.
Genevieve Smith was a double winner in the 200 and 400 meter runs. Hannah Crowell placed in both the 1600 and 3200 runs with huge PR's in both. Amalea Phillips won the pole vault tying her PR and Emarie Jackson won both the shot put and discus.
The Pirates won everything 400 meters and up. Joey Yake won the 400. Jake Hawkins won the 800. Joe Hawkins won the 1600 and TJ Gorman won the 3200 with a huge PR.
The Pirates again dominated the throws finishing 1-2 in the shot put and discus. In the shot put, it was Tyler Biddinger winning and Elliott Weber second while in the discus, Binninger took the win and Eli Moore finished second.
Batesville
The Batesville track teams traveled to South Dearborn Thursday to compete in the 11-team invitational.
The Bulldogs came away with 11 championships and seven runner-ups on the night. The girls team was the overall winners for the night, beating their field of 10 teams by more than 70 points. The Lady Bulldogs ended with 173 points to second place Lawrenceburg with 102. Franklin County came in third with 99, followed by Greensburg 61, South Ripley 61, South Dearborn 46, Newport Central Catholic 38, Oldenburg Academy 18, Rising Sun 17.5 and Milan 8.5.
On the boys side, it was a bit of a closer race with Lawrenceburg just nudging in front of South Dearborn 99-92.5. Milan just edged in front of Batesville to take the third spot 81-78. Holmes came in fifth with 64, followed by Greensburg 60, Franklin County 54.5, Newport Central Catholic 35, South Ripley 34, Oldenburg 16 and Rising Sun 10.
Senior Ava Hanson was the big winner for the night for the Lady Bulldogs as she got a first place medal in all four of her events. Individually, Hanson won high jump (5-0) and the 400m dash (1:01.37), then she was also the anchor of both the 4x800m relay (10:14.23) and the 4x 00m relay (4:14.46) which captured first place.
Other multiple first place medal winners were: Kaylie Raver-800m run (2:29.01) and she was on both the 4 x 800m relay and the 4x400m relay. Also Kaylynn Bedel in the 3200m run (12:39.9) and she was on the 4x800m relay. On the boys side, Jake Chapman was a multiple champion with his 3200m run (10:27.35) performance and the 4x800m relay (8:55.96).
Other first place:
- Hudson Kohlman-pole vault (11'3")
- Ella Carpenter-300m hurdles (48.44)
- Nadine Davis-pole vault (9'0")
- Both the boys and the girls 4 x 800m relay of Cannon Clark, Jaden Basler, Deev Ranka and Jake Chapman and Megan Allgeier, Kayle Raver, Kaylynn Bedel and Ava Hanson
- The girls 4 x 400m relay of Kaylie Raver, Kam Dozier, Sophie Myers and Ava Hanson
