GREENFIELD - A talented field of athletes converged on Greenfield-Central High School for the IHSAA boys track regional Thursday. Unfortunately for the local athletes, the season came to an end Thursday.
The top three individuals in each event advanced to the state finals in June 4 in Bloomington.
Batesville
Batesville's 4x800 relay team of Ean Loichinger, Jake Chapman, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster dropped 10 seconds of its season best time to finish fourth.
Moster took fifth place in the 1600, running a personal best by two seconds, and took eighth in the 800.
Batesville's 4x400 relay team of Gage Pohlman, Vonely Hund, Smith and Moster was seeded 13th, but the team turned in a season best time to take fifth place.
Other Bulldogs competing in the very tough regional were Chase Hamilton-discus (10th), throwing a personal best; Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles (12th); Ean Loichinger-800 (12th) and the 1600 run (13th), running a high school personal best; Eli Pierson-400 (13th); Jake Chapman-3200 (14th); and Alex Murphy-pole vault.
Overall the Bulldogs placed 10th as a team.
Greensburg
Greensburg's Matthew Stewart finished seventh in the 100 with a time of :11.16. Stewart was also 10th in the pole vault with a height of 12-0.
The Pirates' 4x400 relay team of Brayden Forkert, Joey Yake, Owen Meadows and Stewart finished eighth in 3:35.20.
North Decatur
North's Ellis Loehmer finished ninth in the high jump with a height of 6-0.
Rushville
Rushville's Kyle Stanley took 10th in the 1600 with a time of 4:37.36. Stanley also placed fifth in the 3200 in 9:55.87.
Carter Tague finished 16th in the 400 in :56.53 and 13th in the long jump at 19-9.75.
Trenton Dyer was 15th in the high jump at 5-10.
Jac-Cen-Del
Josh Pohle finished 15th in the 3200 with a time of 10:26.35 for the Eagles.
