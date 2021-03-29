A group of local young men ages 15 and under from Southeastern Indiana, the SEIclones, traveled to Cincinnati and won the Ohio Playmakers Adidas March Madness National Tournament. In the championship game, the SEIclones defeated the Cinci Nets 65-62 to gain redemption to a loss earlier in the season in tournament play.
In the semifinal contest, the team earned a hard-fought victory by defeating a physical team in the Edge, from Clermont County, Ohio, 49-34.
The SEIclones began 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic set in, and went undefeated to win the Hoosier Basketball League in Indianapolis.
Since regrouping this year the squad is off to a solid start against elite competition from around the Midwest. This is the team's first tournament championship, which follows a runner-up finish the previous weekend in the Elite Invitational at the Pacer Athletic Center in Westfield.
The SEIclones will next be in action in the Bloomington Indiana Classic the weekend of April 10-11.
