VERSAILLES — Pro wrestling returns to the Tyson Activity Center Saturday, Aug. 13, as Tri-State Wrestling presents ORIGINS.
ORIGINS will feature the first round of an eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever Tri-State Wrestling Heavyweight Champion. Among those competing in the tournament are former Ring of Honor Heavyweight Champion Dalton Castle, All Elite Wrestling’s Brian Pillman Jr., former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Jake Crist and NWA’s VsK.
A native of the Cincinnati area, Pillman Jr. is the son of the late Brian Pillman, who had a legendary career with World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). The elder Pillman also starred in football at Miami (Ohio) University before playing a season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Pillman Jr. is currently a member of AEW’s successful Varsity Blondes tag team that appears Wednesday nights on TBS on AEW Dynamite and Friday nights on TNT on AEW Rampage.
Scheduled Matches:
- Dalton Castle vs. Jake Crist
- Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Eric James
- VsK vs. Sam Beale
- Tre Lamar vs. Brayden Lee
- Alice Crowley vs. Laynie Luck
- Carson Drake vs. Justin Xavier vs. Tim Lutz
- Pompano Joe vs. GPA
Tickets are available starting as low as $10 at TriStateWrestlingOnline.com. Tickets will also be available at the Tyson Activity Center at the door.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with matches scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Snacks and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
Fans can follow @TSWOnline on Twitter, @TSWProWrestling on Instagram or @TSWProWrestling on Facebook for more information.
Event and card is subject to change.
