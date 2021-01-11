RUSHVILLE – The Lions played host to EIAC foe East Central on Friday. The Trojans used a big first quarter and big third quarter to pull away from the Lions in the 74-34 victory.
East Central improved to 6-4 and 1-0 in the EIAC. The Lions fall to 0-8 and 0-3 in the EIAC.
Rushville opened the scoring in the game with a 3-pointer from Jerron Taylor. East Central scored the next 11 points, including triples from Luke Collingsworth, John Hotel and DJ Stroud. After Taylor hit his second 3-pointer of the game, the Trojans closed the quarter on a 10-0 run. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Stroud had the Trojans in front 21-6 after one quarter.
The second quarter was played even, both teams scoring nine points. Carter Tague scored in the lane for the Lions to cut the deficit to 23-8. Quentin Cain added a lay-up to make it 25-10. Cameron Jackman hit a 3-pointer and Jack Laker scored in the paint to cut the deficit to 30-15 at the half.
The Trojans put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 20-6.
The lead was stretched in the fourth quarter as the Trojans poured in another 24 points in the 74-34 victory.
East Central was led by Collingsworth with 19 points and Stroud with 12. A total of 11 Trojans scored in the game.
For the Lions, Taylor finished with 10 points. Camren Munchel added nine points. Cain had seven followed by Jackman four, Tague two and Laker two.
