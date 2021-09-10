NEW CASTLE - On the road at New Castle, the Lion tennis team lost for the first time this season by the final of 4-1. Rushville is 9-1 on the season and hosts the Rushville Invitational with Cambridge City Lincoln, Tri and South Dearborn on Saturday.
"We were handed a bitter pill to swallow tonight. We’ll credit New Castle for coming after us and getting the job done," Coach Heuer said. "Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright playing at No. 1 doubles for the Lions are improving their scores by staying positive and plugging away. The other bright spot for the Lions came at No. 2 singles where Sam Smith put together a solid performance dominating New Castle’s Sam Underhill 6-1, 6-2. We will have a chance to get things back on track at our invitational on Saturday."
At No. 1 singles, Marlin Hershberger lost 6-1, 6-3 to Trent Alfrey. Smith won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2 over Underhill. At No. 3 singles, Cameron Jackman lost 6-0, 6-3 to James Harris.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright lost 6-4, 6-2 to Sam Maddy and Braylon Cornwell. At No. 2 doubles, Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter fell 6-1, 6-1 to Leo Underhill and Vincent Harris.
In junior varsity action, Mason Mosburg lost 8-0. Edger Fernandez lost 8-0. Mosberg and Fernandez lost in doubles 6-0 and 6-0.
