ST. LEON – East Central ran away with the track and field sectional title Thursday. The Trojans finished with a team total 121 to claim the sectional trophy.
Batesville and South Dearborn both finished with 74. Franklin County was fourth with 61.5 followed by Greensburg 60, Lawrenceburg 59.5, Milan 58, South Decatur 40, North Decatur 28, South Ripley 22, Rising Sun 15, Oldenburg Academy 7 and Jac-Cen-Del 2.
The top three finishers in each event advance to the regional next week at Greenfield-Central. Feeding into the regional will be the Columbus North Sectional, Connersville Sectional, East Central Sectional and Greenfield-Central Sectional.
Greensburg
The Pirates won three individual event titles on the night.
Tyler Biddinger won the shot put with a toss of 51-7.75. Biddinger also took first in the discus with a distance of 143-2.
Jake Hawkins won the 1600 in 4:35.88.
Other regional qualifiers included Joe Hawkins in the 3200 (second in 10:04.92) and TJ Gorman in the 3200 (third in 10:04.96).
Other top eight finishers for the Pirates included Carson Kilgore in the 200 (seventh in 24.34); Cameron Schwartz in the 800 (sixth in 2:12.86); Dante Hess in 800 (eight in 2:14.45); Zach Blodgett in the 1600 (seventh in 4:59.46); the 4x100 relay team of Owen Meadows, Blake Collins, Carson Kilgore and Grainger Maxwell (eighth in 47.44); the 4x400 relay team of Meadows, Collins, Kilgore and Maxwell (seventh in 3:42); and Elliott Weber in the shot put (fourth at 47-10.75).
South Decatur
South Decatur junior McKinley Shook finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.27.
Junior Lucas Ballard advanced to the regional with a second place finish in the 100 in 11.52.
Senior Jack Hamilton and junior Owen Arreola will join McKinley and Lucas as members of the 4x100 relay team. The team placed second in 45.12.
The Cougars had seven Top 8 finishes including Owen Arreola’s fourth place in long jump (20-1.5); Lucas Ballard’s sixth place in the 200 (24.09) and seventh place in long jump (19-6.5), and the 4x800 relay team of Donovan Hale, Conner Newby, Michael Stier and Chase Kalli eighth (9:32.53); and the 4x400 relay team of Jack Hamilton, Rhett Martin, Newby and Arreola eighth (3:4898).
North Decatur
Kaden Muckerheide qualified for the regional in the 100 with his third place time of 11.61. Muckerheide also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 20-8 to advance.
Other top eight finishers for the Chargers included Mason Morris eighth in the 400 (54.20) and seventh in the high jump (5-10); the 4x100 relay team of Morris, Marshall Snell, Kaleb Phelps and Muckerheide seventh in 47.08; Ellis Loehmer fourth in the high jump (6-0); and Caiden Gahimer fifth in the discus (128-2).
Batesville
“To say that I am proud of the Bulldog Track and Field team would be an understatement. I am so incredibly proud of these boys tonight and how much they stepped up and gave it their all,” Coach Gausman said. “We were only seeded to score 51 points and they finished the night with 74 points.”
Batesville had one sectional champion as Jake Chapman ran a personal best in the 3200 and finally broke 10 minutes, coming through the finish line at 9:55.49.
The Bulldogs also had two sectional runner-ups in Ayden Eckstein, with a personal best jump of 6-4 in the high jump and the boys 4x800 relay team of Jake Chapman, Isaac Trossman, Deev Ranka and Cannon Clark running a personal best of 8:21.56.
Placing third was Hudson Kohlman in pole vault with a height of 11-0.
The Bulldogs also had two events to qualify with a “call back” in the 110 hurdles with Gage Pohlman (15.76) and the 4x400m relay team of Ranka, Pohlman, Clark and Blake Hornberger (3:33.69).
Placing fourth were Blake Hornberger in 400, Pohlman in 110 hurdles and Conner Ertel in discus
Fifth place finishes went to Clark in 800, Pohlman in 300 hurdles, Trenton Jordan in pole vault and the 4x100 relay of Will Westerfeld, Azmi Destriantoro, Mathias Davalos and Noah Davis.
Trossman placed sixth in the 3200. Ranka was seventh in the 400 and Davis placed eighth in the 200.
Oldenburg
Adam Dennis placed sixth in the 1600 in 4:56.15 with teammate Carter Walsman eighth in 5:01.81. Walsman was eighth in the 3200 in 10:57.15.
The 4x800 relay team of Aiden Geers, Santiago Schutte, Noah Schenk and Adam Dennis was seventh in 9:32.43.
Jac-Cen-Del
JCD’s Corbin White took seventh in the discus with a distance of 136-11.
