LAWRENCEBURG - The EIAC wrestling tournament was held at Lawrenceburg Saturday. East Central proved to be the team to beat as the Trojans won the team title with 279 points.
Franklin County took second place with 218. Rushville was third with 198 followed by Connersville 174, Lawrenceburg 117, South Dearborn 95, Greensburg 92 and Batesville 59.
Greensburg's Preston Merritt was the conference champion at 132. Merritt defeated East Central's Nyden Euson in sudden victory (overtime) 7-5 in the finals.
Local placements by class
106
Greensburg's Tristan Smith defeated Rushville's Zakk Reed 7-3 to take third place at 106.
113
Rushville's Blake Hunt won by major decision 12-4 over South Dearborn's Cain Hopkins to take third place.
120
Rushville's Neeko Hodson defeated Connersville's Dillon Poff by pin (:39) to earn third place.
Batesville's Cade Simonson finished sixth.
126
Greensburg's Landin Shepherd was defeated by Blake Wolf of East Central by pin (1:22) in the final to take second place.
Rushville's Kian Nash placed third with a pin (2:23) of Franklin County's Roger Zurborg.
132
Greensburg's Preston Merritt was the champion.
Rushville's Tuff Tackett placed third with an 8-0 major decision over Lawrenceburg's Javier Payne.
138
Rushville's Pacey Dye took third place with a major decision (17-5) over Franklin County's Trevor Bruns.
Batesville's David Maher pinned (:32) Lawrenceburg's Ben Heath for fifth place.
145
Rushville's Denver Campbell finished fourth.
152
Rushville's Trenton Dyer placed fourth.
160
Batesville's Damien Dance took second place after falling to Franklin County's Hayden Newell by major decision 15-2 in the final.
Rushville's Quinn Barada took fifth place with a pin :22) of South Dearborn's Will Strasemeier.
170
Rushville's Sam Pavey finished fourth.
182
Rushville's Elijah Biggs pinned (4:38) Kayden Woods of Connersville for third place.
195
Greensburg's Will Cunningham placed third with a 5-1 victory over Franklin County's Nathan Noble.
Rushville's Kaleb Amos finished fifth with a pin (1:56) of South Dearborn's Colt Hensley.
220
Batesville's Andrew Jones finished fourth.
Rushville's Jordan Collins placed fifth with a pin (:31) of Lawrenceburg's Keilan Abdon.
285
Greensburg's Robert Eisert finished second with a 5-0 loss to Lawrenceburg's Colton Roth in the final.
Batesville Max Amberger placed third with a pin of Clayton Bolser of Franklin County.
Rushville's Justin Foreman placed sixth.
Sectional time
The wrestling season is approaching tournament time with the sectional round Jan. 28. Greensburg, Rushville and Batesville will be at the South Dearborn Sectional.
Other teams in the sectional field include Connersville, East Central, Franklin County, Lawrenceburg, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, South Dearborn and Union County.
The top four place winners in each weight class advance to the regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.