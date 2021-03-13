When traveling through south central Shelby County last week, I came across two large birds dining on road kill just off of a county road. At first, I thought they were common turkey buzzards but as I got closer, I quickly identified them.
They were black and appeared to have less of a protruding tail than a buzzard and more plump in stature; rather than bald and flesh colored heads, their heads were feathered and black.
They were black vultures. In the past, I have encountered them along the Ohio River, but it appears to me their range into central Indiana might be expanding. The black vulture, Coragyps atratus, also known as the American black vulture, is a bird in the New World vulture family whose range extends from the Northeastern United States to Peru, Central Chile and Uruguay in South America. They are native to the entire state of Indiana.
Like their cousin the turkey buzzard, black vultures predominately feed on carrion. But, this is where their common trait ends. Unlike their non-aggressive cousin the turkey vulture, black vultures are known to gang up and prey on living calves, piglets, lambs and newborn goats. They sometimes attack vulnerable, ill or birthing cows. They can be a nightmare for livestock farmers.
Livestock owner’s only recourse is to house their livestock where they are protected from the black vultures.
According to the Cornell Lab, it’s not just farm livestock in danger. Household pets may be at risk, too. Wayne Long, the Jefferson County extension agent for the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, said small pets like cats and dogs may be at risk of attack just by nature of being small animals.
Harming the birds is out of the question since legally; black vultures are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. It is illegal to harm, harass or take (kill) black vultures without a permit.
Scaring off black vultures is not an easy job. Black vultures are highly sociable with humans and they are very intelligent. Many of the typical abatement techniques to scare off unwanted birds do not work with black vultures because they are smart enough to know they will not be harmed by bright lights, noises, shining objects and so on. Displaying an effigy or something appearing to be a dead vulture may be effective.
If black vultures are presenting a threat to livestock or pets, I would suggest contacting your local DNR biologist or conservation officer for advice on the situation.
Hiring summer workers
Indiana state park properties and inns are hiring approximately 1,300 workers for the summer season. Positions available include gate attendants, laborers, naturalist aides, security, housekeeping, dishwashers, cooks, guest services and camp store attendants. Most positions will be seasonal, but some are full or part-time year-round positions.
To apply for a position at one of the properties, see WorkforIndiana.IN.gov. To apply for a position at one of the seven Indiana state park inns, see indianainnsjobs.com. See stateparks.IN.gov to see which property or inn is closest to you.
Avian cholera found in waterfowl
Wildlife officials have confirmed the presence of avian cholera in wild geese in Gibson County in southwest Indiana.
Avian cholera, which poses minimal risk to humans and the commercial poultry industry, is common among North American waterfowl. The incident is the second time the disease has been documented in wild birds in Indiana. Diagnostic testing was conducted at the U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center (usgs.gov).
Avian cholera is highly contagious among wild birds, especially waterfowl. It is caused by the bacterium Pasteurella multocida and is unrelated to avian influenza.
About 176 snow geese have been found dead in Gibson County since the beginning of January. Tens of thousands of waterfowl spend winter in that part of the state, so the incidence of disease appears to be relatively low.
The DNR, together with federal and private partners, has increased surveillance of waterfowl populations throughout the state and is monitoring the mortality event in Gibson County.
Avian cholera is not expected to have a significant effect on overall waterfowl populations but could result in dead geese being found in small areas. Avian cholera spreads through bird-to-bird contact, birds ingesting food and water containing the bacteria, and birds scavenging infected carcasses.
Infected birds die quickly but people might see diseased geese exhibiting lethargy and abnormal behavior.
To help prevent the spread of avian cholera, waterfowl hunters in southwest Indiana should consider cleaning and disinfecting their gear, including waders and decoys, using warm, soapy water.
Waterfowl hunters should also use gloves when cleaning birds they harvest, avoid eating, drinking, or smoking while cleaning harvested birds, and thoroughly wash their hands afterward.
Animals known or suspected to be ill should not be consumed. Anyone who sees sick or dead wildlife in Indiana is encouraged to report it to the DNR using the online reporting application at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.
‘till next time,
Jack
