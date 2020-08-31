GREENSBURG - A pair of early turnovers by the Greensburg Pirates aided the Triton Central Tigers in football action Friday. The visiting Tigers took advantage of two turnovers and turned them into 13 points and went on to knock off the Pirates 20-3.
Class 2A No. 3 Triton Central moves to 2-0 on the season. The Pirates drop to 1-1.
Triton Central opened the scoring with a 12-yard run by Hayden Kermode at the 10:05 mark of the first quarter.
After recovering a Pirate fumble at the 9:10 mark, Triton Central’s Erick Hebauf scored on the 6-yard run to make the score 13-0.
Greensburg got on the board in the second quarter on a 33-yard field goal from Ben Bausback.
At the half, the Tigers led 13-3.
The Tigers added a fourth quarter touchdown run to seal the 20-3 victory.
Toby Brogan led the Pirate rushing attack with 23 yards rushing. Jalen Woods added five yards rushing.
Brogan passed for 45 yards. Sam West had one catch for 16 yards. Matthew Stewart had one catch for 16 yards. Corbin Mathews caught two passes for 13 yards.
Defensively, Brogan led the Pirates with seven tackles and tackle for loss. Oakley Best added six tackles. Mathews had three tackles. Ayden Hammack had a tackle for loss. Robbie Lorenz finished with a sack and a tackle for loss.
Greensburg plays host to Connersville Friday. The Spartans have yet to take the field for a regular season game in 2020.
