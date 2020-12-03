OLDENBURG — Just like the boys basketball teams at Greensburg and South Decatur, Oldenburg Academy is starting the 2020-21 season on a winning streak.
The Twisters had won six straight games, capped with a sectional championship, when the pandemic struck and ended the season.
“It’s the rarest of rare, starting out on a winning streak,” said Gary Moorman, who’s in his 13th season at the helm. “That’s the good news.”
The bad news, of course, was the Twisters weren’t able to play Greenwood Christian Academy at regional and continue their quest for a state title.
Gone are four seniors from a squad that went 18-7. The team’s leading scorer graduated, along with two others also among the top five in scoring.
This year’s squad features five seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and one freshman.
“We’ve had unbelievable team spirit so far,” Moorman said. “Practices have been tremendous. Part of it might be guys who had to wait their turn behind really a good senior class are getting their opportunity.”
Seniors Andrew Osterling and Will Freeland are the top returning players. Osterling averaged 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game a year ago. Freeland averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
The main goal – like always, Moorman said – is to win sectional. The Twisters also typically set a goal to break the program record for most win in a season of 22, which was set in the 2016-17 season.
“Who knows if we’ll get 22 chances this season,” Moorman said. “Ultimately, the No. 1 thing is to make it enjoyable for the players so they’re glad they came out for basketball.”
The season was supposed to begin Dec. 1 at South Decatur, but had to be postponed when Decatur County halted all athletic activities for a two-week period. (That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 9.)
Instead, the Twisters will begin the season with two games this weekend. They’ll host Edinburgh Friday and travel to Morristown Saturday. The Twisters beat the Yellow Jackets in the sectional final last season, and the two programs have become archrivals.
Edinburgh is 2-0 and is clearly much improved, Moorman said, while Morristown is 1-0.
“It will be a tall ask for us,” Moorman said.
OA has posted seven straight winning seasons. A big reason for the Twisters’ success is their defense.
They’re typically one of the top defensive teams, not just in 1A, but the entire state. They allowed 48.1 points per game a year ago.
“The kids buy into it,” Moorman said. “They recognize if we hold the opposition to a reasonable number, we don’t necessarily have to be hitting at a high offensive cycle every night.”
OA plays a variety of zone defenses, while sprinkling in some man-to-man about 10 percent of the time. Oldenburg’s zones force teams to practice for something different since most schools in the area play man.
“It causes a preparation jolt as opposing offenses can’t just run their man sets,” Moorman said. “Now you’re a unique preparation for them, a deviation from normal.”
Ripley County dropped from Red to Orange in this week’s Coronavirus metrics the state updates every Wednesday. However, players are still granted only two tickets for parents/guardians per game.
Moorman hopes more fans will eventually be allowed to attend games and they’ll get to play out the entire season.
“I’m hoping everybody will get in as many games as possible, especially our seniors, who got cheated out of getting to play an entire postseason,” Moorman said.
