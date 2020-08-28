OLDENBURG – The Lady Lion soccer team traveled to Oldenburg Academy to face the Lady Twisters. Oldenburg was able to double up the Lady Lions 6-3 in the win.
Senior Olivia Dora started the scoring streak for the Lady Lions being fouled in the 18’ and given a penalty kick. Dora fired the shot, scoring over the goalie’s head. Sophomore Belle Gossett and senior Joleigh Geise both scored in the second half for Rushville.
The Lady Lions had 19 shots on goal including five from Gossett, three each from juniors Lily Krodel and Audrey Gettinger, two each from sophomore Audrey Gulley and juniors Savannah Gray and Lexi Morris, and one each by Geise and Dora.
The Rushville defensive line held the Twisters for seven offsides calls. Sophomore goalie Kelby Roberts had 16 saves for the Lady Lions and freshman Megan Whitham had five saves.
The Lady Lions travel at 5 p.m. Tuesday to Triton Central.
