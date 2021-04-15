BATESVILLE - The Oldenburg Academy Twisters welcomed the Golden Eagles of Cambridge City Lincoln to Liberty Park on Wednesday.
The Twisters got off to a hot start, scoring four in the first frame. But the Golden Eagles came storming back scoring three in the second. They would then tie the game at 4-all in the fourth, before a big three-run inning helped the Twisters take the lead and not look back.
The Twisters would score some insurance runs in the fifth and win the game 11-4.
Leading the way for the Twisters was senior Patrick Thompson who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and 1 walk.
On the mound, Riley Schebler got the start and went 1 1/3, striking out two, walking two, hitting three, giving up three runs (two earned). In relief was sophomore Charlie Schebler who went 4 2/3, striking out 10, issuing one walk, one earned run, and giving up just one hit to earn the win. Sophomore Trevor Moizuk pitched a scoreless seventh to shut the door.
"It was nice to get some momentum going into a very challenging weekend," coach Doug Behlmer said. "We have some things we need to smooth out if we want to achieve our ultimate goal."
The challenging weekend he is referring to is when the Twisters travel Saturday to South Dearborn to first take on the No. 7 Spartans of Southwestern Shelbyville at noon and conclude the day against the host Knights, at 2 p.m.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.