BATESVILLE - The Lion tennis team traveled to Batesville to take on the Twisters of Oldenburg Academy on Wednesday. A sweep of the doubles and a win at No. 3 singles lifted the Twisters past the Lions 3-2.
“We ran into a talented bunch of seniors tonight and came up one match short of the win. We’ve not much time to reflect as we will have to bounce back at Pendleton Heights tomorrow,” Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Jake Carroll defeated Hunter Schuckmann 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger knocked off Riley Schebler 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, Oldenburg’s Jon Grieshop defeated Sam Smith 6-0, 6-0.
Oldenburg’s No. 1 doubles team of Ethan Back and Patrick Thompson defeated Jensen Smith and Cameron Jackman 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Oldenburg’s Colton Schuckmann and Jacob Sheets knocked off Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter 6-0, 6-0.
In junior varsity action, Rushville’s Josh Wainwright lost 6-1 to Will Hollingsworth. Rushville’s Lucas Vaughn defeated Thaddeus Eaglin 7-1. Wainwright and Vaughn fell to Timothy Puttman and Hollingsworth 7-0.
Rushville 3, Pendleton Heights 2
PENDLETON - With a sweep of the singles matches, the Lions knocked off host Pendleton Heights on Thursday to improve to 5-3 on the season.
“The Lion trio of Jake Carroll, Marlin Hershberger, and Sam Smith hitting at the singles spots took control of their matches and dominated things for us with solid wins to nail down the victory. It was a good way to end the week with another busy week coming up after the holiday,” Coach Heuer said.
Carroll defeated Sam Bowers at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-1. Hershberger defeated Parker Hammons at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Smith knocked off Ryland Mills 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Smith and Jackman fell 6-2, 6-3 to Blake Stoker and Logan Jones. At No. 2 doubles, Wainwright and Hunter lost 6-3, 6-1 to Braydon Webster and Mark Nielson.
In junior varsity action, Josh Wainwright lost 6-0. Vaughn lost 6-0. Wainwright and Vaughn lost in doubles 6-0 and 6-0.
