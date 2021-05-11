BATESVILLE – The Oldenburg Academy Twisters beat the Centerville Bulldogs 5-4 on Monday.
Before the game, the Twisters honored their six seniors - Riley Schebler, Patrick Thompson, Chris Hautman, Colton Schuckmann, Andrew Oesterling and Nick Hoff.
The seniors set the tone early. Hautman went out and pitched a scoreless first, and Oesterling got the scoring started as he hit a lead-off home run over the right field fence.
The Twisters would add two more and open the game up with a 3-0 lead.
But the Bulldogs didn't go away quietly, and they stormed back to tie the game in the third. The Twisters would take the lead right back in the bottom of the inning, 4-3.
Centerville would scratch one more run across the board and it would remain tied until the bottom of the seventh. A walk by Hautman and a blooper by Riley Schebler led to junior Frank Moorman hitting a hard ground ball up the middle that would plate Hautman from second and the Twisters would walk it off, 5-4.
"It was a great team win tonight," coach Doug Behlmer said. "You always want to win on senior night, and to really go out a challenge ourselves this late in the year is what we waned. Centerville is a great team. They came in ranked No. 6 in 2A. They gave us a great battle."
The Twisters wanted to bounce back after a disappointing weekend where they traveled to Scottsburg and dropped the opening game 8-0 to the host school; they also lost 12-6 to Perry Central in the night cap.
The last time the Twisters had a walk-off win on senior night was in 2010, when they scored four in the bottom of the seventh to beat Trinity Lutheran.
The Twisters will head to Richmond on Wednesday to battle Seton Catholic at McBride Stadium. First pitch is 5:30 p.m.
-Information provided
