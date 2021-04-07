WALDRON– The Oldenburg Academy baseball team used timely hitting and took advantage of some Waldron mistakes to win Tuesday’s game 13-1 in five innings.
Junior Caleb Lehman got the nod from coach Doug Behlmer to start the game. Lehman went three innings with three strikeouts, two walks, zero hits, and he was the winning pitcher. He handed the ball off to sophomore Trevor Moizuk who went two innings, giving up one run, one hit, striking out two and walking one.
“Both of our pitchers looked really good on the hill tonight,” Behlmer said. “They trusted the defense behind them and just attacked the strike zone.”
It was a balanced attack offensively as a slew of Twisters went 1-for-2. The Twisters were issued nine walks.
“We were patient at the plate and didn’t try to do too much,” Behlmer said. “When we made contact they were hard-hit balls that found a hole. We need to keep that same approach for tomorrow as we battle a tough Lawrenceburg team.”
The Twisters (2-0) travel to Lawrenceburg for a 5 p.m. first pitch Wednesday.
