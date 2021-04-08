Oldenburg Academy's tennis team traveled Tuesday to Lawrenceburg High School to take on the Tigers, and they got all they could handle.
The Twisters won 3-2, but it wasn't as easy as their last two matches in which they won 5-0.
Varsity singles
1. Mimi Wilder (OA) defeated Elle McMullen (Law) 0-6, 6-4, 6-1
2. Ella McAndrew (Law) defeated Alyssa Wanstrath (OA) 6-4, 6-4
3. Evelyn McAndrew (Law) defeated Evie Vanderpohl (OA) 6-1, 6-1
Varsity doubles
1. Emma Back/Evelyn Storms (OA) defeated Calli Pop/Lola Safaviyan (Law) 6-1, 6-2
2. Mary Hunter/Izzy Price (OA) defeated Jasmyn Blackburn/Grace Schmidt (Law) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
JV results
Leia Pate (Law) defeated Mia Keller (OA) 8-3
Mia Keller (OA) defeated Ella Shelton (Law) 6-1
Lizzie Caudill, Emma Kammeyer (Law) defeated Jordan Hardig, Lana Lischkge (OA) 8-1
Jordan Hardig, Lana Lischkge (OA) defeated Madeleine Tighe, Ella Durham (Law) 8-3
The Twisters (3-0) will head to Silver Creek for an invite this weekend.
