The Oldenburg Academy baseball team got its first win of the 2021 season Saturday by defeating the Braves of Indian Creek 7-3.
The Twisters started senior Chris Hautman who went two innings, gave up one run (unearned) on zero hits, while walking three and striking out three. The ball was then handed off to senior Andrew Oesterling (1-0) who went four innings, giving up two runs (both unearned) on one hit, while striking out eight and allowing zero walks. Senior Riley Schebler came in for the seventh, struck out three and walked one.
At the plate the Twisters were led by sophomore Trevor Moizuk who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Riley Schebler and junior Caleb Lehman also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Coach Doug Behlmer had this to say after the game: "Nice couple of baseball games today. It was nice to win both games, but felt even better just getting back on the diamond again after the long hiatus."
The JV team played the nightcap of the DH and won 8-5.
The Twisters have a busy week and will be road warriors. They travel to Waldron (Tuesday), Lawrenceburg (Wednesday), Rising Sun (Friday) and a doubleheader with Jac-Cen-Del (Saturday).
